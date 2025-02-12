The dramatic full moon in Leo pushes you to make a bold declaration. Caught in the crossfire of Mercury and Uranus, this change-stirring lunar event urges you to express yourself with caution. When caught between your heart and mind, dare to do the unexpected.

Gradually, the moon settles in clever Virgo, bringing a more grounded energy for problem-solving. Be precise about which details you share with others. If the full moon leads to misunderstandings, find common ground by sharing your personal POV.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Inspiration strikes, allowing you to finally complete a project. Alternatively, you may realize what you truly desire in your love life. Prioritize your happiness.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) A family member may disagree with your choices, forcing you to have an uncomfortable conversation. Remember that you alone know what’s best for you.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Conversations will challenge your ego, urging you to change your mindset. Don’t be afraid to admit when you’ve gotten something wrong.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Analyze your spending and saving habits closely. Are you investing too much in the present over your future?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Ready or not, the spotlight is on you, Leo. A sudden adjustment in your career trajectory or ambitions may prompt tense conversations about your professional commitments.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) If you suppress your feelings, they’ll inevitably erupt. Emotional honesty will keep your life in balance, even if your declarations come as a shock to others.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Drama could emerge in your social life, forcing you to balance your desires with the interests of your friends or team. This is your chance to stand by your needs, especially if you’ve compromised too far in the past.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) A bold step in your career may have a counter-influence on your relationships. Prepare for honest conversations about where you see yourself in the future — and who you see beside you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Insightful conversations may inspire a radical shift in your beliefs. Between your natural intelligence and new awareness, you’re developing wisdom. Share what you’ve learned.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Financial burdens, contracts, or frustrating obligations are beginning to lift, buoyed by clear communication and effective problem-solving. Keep a level head, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your relationships could reach a turning point as you express your needs and opinions. This doesn’t have to be the end, Aquarius. It could be the opening for new understandings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Take a moment to reflect on your biggest sources of stress. You’ll quickly learn which patterns and routines are more draining than energizing. Restructure your work/life balance accordingly.

