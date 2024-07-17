An uplifting change of dynamic is brought forth in the early morning. The moon shifts into inspired Sagittarius, motivating you to meet life with vigor and faith. Be open to new adventures. Lucky opportunities will manifest to meet someone new or engage in an activity you love – especially as the moon mingles with love planet Venus in Leo.

The sweet and lively vibe continues this afternoon. The moon stands off with Jupiter in extroverted Gemini, encouraging feel-good conversations, laughter, and flirtation. Don’t be dramatic or excessive when making your point. Your friends won’t appreciate being lectured.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You’re full of wisdom today. Motivate and inspire the people around you, but don’t be forceful with your unsolicited advice.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Look on the brighter side, Taurus. You’ll feel better about yourself and your ability to navigate challenges when you focus on what you’re doing well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Thoughtful, philosophical, and encouraging discussions will deepen the closeness in your relationships. Just make sure you aren't the only person talking.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Change up your routine to bring excitement to your day. But don’t take on too many responsibilities when you’re in a positive mood.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You know the right things to say to charm your lover or crush. Express yourself from the heart, but avoid exaggerating your affections. Be truthful.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are more influential than you realize. Let your confidence do the talking. Show people who you are, don’t tell them.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Speaking your mind freely will attract people who are eager to debate. But disagreements don't have to be negative or tense. Be lighthearted and easy-going.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Find a careful balance between enjoying life today and putting money aside for your future. Treat yourself for your hard work, but don’t excessively spend.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Be your partner or best friend's biggest cheerleader. They’ll appreciate your spirited attitude and return the favor when you need it most.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Maintain a positive attitude as your responsibilities start mounting up. Don’t dwell on how busy you are. Acknowledge how fulfilled you feel.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Doors are opening for you, thanks to your self-belief and go-getter attitude. Mingle with new people and you could find yourself making an influential friend or connecting with a new romantic interest.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) There’s nothing wrong with talking highly of your achievements. But, your family members who do not share your optimism and faith may think you are bragging. Be mindful of others.