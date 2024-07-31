Here’s Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 31

Lucky and fearless energy fills the sky as the courageous Leo sun aligns with the lunar north node (a mathematical location, not a celestial being). Embrace who you are with pride and you will trailblaze toward your destiny. When you celebrate yourself openly, you will manifest positive experiences.
The moon’s continuing journey through spontaneous Gemini magnifies your charm and inquisition. Get curious about what’s making you feel nervous or insecure. Your chances of successfully breaking through these internal barriers increase as the moon moves in sight of love planet Venus and Chiron (the healing asteroid).
Before the moon begins its next cycle through cozy Cancer, it must answer to truth-revealing Neptune. Information learned under this alignment will test your ability to stabilize your emotions when you feel confused or scattered. Avoid staying up late to brainstorm the comeback you wish you’d said in past conversations.