Here’s Your Horoscope For Wednesday, July 31

Lucky and fearless energy fills the sky as the courageous Leo sun aligns with the lunar north node (a mathematical location, not a celestial being). Embrace who you are with pride and you will trailblaze toward your destiny. When you celebrate yourself openly, you will manifest positive experiences.

The moon’s continuing journey through spontaneous Gemini magnifies your charm and inquisition. Get curious about what’s making you feel nervous or insecure. Your chances of successfully breaking through these internal barriers increase as the moon moves in sight of love planet Venus and Chiron (the healing asteroid).

Before the moon begins its next cycle through cozy Cancer, it must answer to truth-revealing Neptune. Information learned under this alignment will test your ability to stabilize your emotions when you feel confused or scattered. Avoid staying up late to brainstorm the comeback you wish you’d said in past conversations.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Love yourself fiercely and you will develop high standards. Those who wish to get close to you must be able to match your energy.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Putting yourself first will help you close the door on the past and reclaim your power. Don’t worry about what your family is holding on to.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Keep discussing your passions, loud and proud, with anyone who’s willing to listen. Soon, you will be surrounded by a community of people who share your vision and dreams.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Walk with your head held high. When you are certain of your worth and value, your confidence will enable you to manifest success and recognition.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) People could benefit from approaching life the way you do: playfully and expressively. But don’t preach to the crowd. Let your actions and energy serve as shining examples.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You are the hero in your own life story. Don’t wait for someone to pick you up when you’ve been knocked down. Hone your strength and come to your own rescue.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t diminish your wild and ambitious dreams. Speak highly of them and your potential. You may convince someone to partner with or support you today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You are commanding attention at work and assuming positions of leadership and authority. Be the example you wish you had.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Boldly sharing your beliefs and opinions may attract the eye of an admirer. Even if people disagree with you, they will respect your courage to speak your mind.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Do something that scares you today. By confronting your fears you will grow tremendously and remember how resilient and capable you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Share some heartfelt words of encouragement with the person you love. Make your significant other or best friend feel validated and important. You will both receive a boost that empowers you to overcome personal challenges.