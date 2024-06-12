Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, June 12

You’ll want to avoid gossiping because Mercury, the planet that rules communication, sits in chatty Gemini and squares up with responsible Saturn in Pisces. This tense alignment brings a serious and mature note to your day. You may realize that asking too many personal questions can cross people’s boundaries.

Meanwhile, the playful Gemini sun mingles with the healing asteroid Chiron in Aries, representing your insecurities. Laugh off your social blunders and mistakes. Be quick to right your wrongs and move on without letting minor mishaps bring you down.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Don’t assume that people are intentionally hiding information from you. Sometimes, you need to let the truth surface on its own.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Obstacles will arise, but don’t let them deter you from your dreams too easily. Brainstorm new ways to steady your income and make the journey toward your goals more enjoyable.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Comparing your life progress to other’s achievements creates the illusion that you are falling behind. You are not running out of time. Set your own standard.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Fear is clouding your vision. Through alone time and mindful introspection, you will get to the bottom of what’s halting your growth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Though your heart is in the right place, sharing information about your friends with other people may be a betrayal of trust. Be careful who you gossip with.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your changing thoughts around your future are forcing you to take your romantic life seriously. Hold off on instigating conversations about where things are headed. Reflect on the question solo first.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) What’s stopping you from taking a leading role at work? When your ideas are fresh and your perspective is sharp, challenge yourself to make a suggestion, even at the risk of sounding silly.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) If you want to see growth in your relationships, open up emotionally. If you can overcome your fear, sharing your concerns will strengthen the foundations of trust and intimacy in your bond.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Despite your quiet yearning for clarity and stability, you may struggle to initiate honest conversations with your loved ones. Assess your nerves. What are you scared to hear?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Excessive worrying is causing you to harbor the belief that your problems are bigger than you. Take a deep breath and categorize your priorities in order of urgency. Then, reach out for support.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Busying yourself with conversations about other people’s lives may be a cover-up for deeper insecurities. It’s time to get real about your unfulfilled needs and desires.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Discussions at home or with your family are causing you to feel like you aren’t good enough. Set boundaries to indicate when you are no longer welcoming other’s opinions on your life choices.