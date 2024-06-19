Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, June 19

Expect a sensitive start to your morning. The moon wraps up its transit through perceptive Scorpio and leans on sensitive Neptune in Pisces for support. You are fine-tuning your acute awareness of your loved one’s emotional needs. Reach out when you suspect they need help.

The energy changes in the afternoon as the moon enters vigorous Sagittarius, falling into the path of wise Jupiter in Gemini. Your confidence and optimism are increasing. Demonstrate your leadership, but don’t over-sell your abilities.

As the evening arrives, the Sun angles toward Neptune. Self-honesty is your next challenge. Realize how your ideals cause you to stray from reality.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Observe the information that comes to you through intuition and dreams, but don’t assume that you have the full picture. Not everything is as it seems.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Don’t let the opinions you read online influence how you manage your money and time. Ungrounded expectations and idealistic dreams could harm your sense of security.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) When the spotlight is on you, others may claim you have said something that isn’t true. Avoid mishaps by speaking only from your experience.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Restless curiosity is causing you to draw the wrong conclusions. Be careful of over-searching for meaning. Not everything is a sign.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Your friends can’t always be available to you on your terms. But this doesn't mean they don’t care. Before sending a long-winded voice note, address your feelings alone.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t assume your loved ones will always stick around. Show that you value them and their time by putting your career and social life second.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You are looking for answers to resolve your problems in the wrong places. Don’t take advice from people who cannot relate to your circumstances.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Probe deeper into your thoughts to discover your unrealistic expectations around happiness. Nobody is ecstatic and energetic all the time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Discussing events in other people’s lives can feel like an easy distraction from facing your own issues. Let your loved ones advise you today.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Busying yourself with too many tasks will lead to exhaustion, not peace of mind. Take a break from work before you run out of steam.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Dreams and fantasies are preventing you from experiencing true connection with real people. Don’t expect developments with your crush to follow your favorite romance novel.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Increased restlessness, instability, and inconsistency may result from the pressure you are putting on yourself. Slow down. You can’t do everything all at once.