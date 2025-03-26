The energy is sensitive and moody this morning as reactive Mars angles toward Chiron, an asteroid linked to your deep-seated wounds. Constructive criticism could hit deep, but don’t take it too personally.

When you’re feeling vulnerable, get some alone time to ponder what’s happening beneath the surface. You may unearth new insecurities as the moon glides into emotional Pisces. This afternoon is for self-forgiveness. Release feelings of inadequacy to restore your self-worth.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Feeling reflective, Aries? Look to the past to learn from your mistakes, but don’t dwell on tough memories longer than necessary. Process them, then move on.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your tender feelings are precious. Don’t give the wrong people access to your inner thoughts — hold back until you’re in the presence of a friend who makes you feel safe, supported, and understood.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Be the change you want to see, Gemini. If you want deep friendships that balance meaningful conversations with playful fun, take the lead. Demonstrate the kind of camaraderie you want to receive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) The spotlight feels harsh today. Ask for the space and privacy you need to work through your emotions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) There is nothing you can’t overcome, Leo. However, remembering this is difficult when you are deep in the trenches of your problems. Turn to a wise friend or mentor for advice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Feeling overwhelmed by your lofty aspirations? Talk to a loved one about how you feel. With their encouragement, you may feel more capable of accomplishing your toughest goals.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t force productivity today. Let your routines dissolve into an intuitive flow. Delegate tasks where you can and trust that others will pick up the slack.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) When you don’t have a clear vision of where you’re going, you may sense a lack of purpose. Take a step back, Scorpio. What fires you up?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) You may struggle to express yourself freely. Do your fear criticism or judgment? Consider what’s holding you back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Developments in your love life (or lack thereof) may unearth insecurities. Open up to a friend or family member. You’ll be surprised by how much they can relate to your situation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) The best way to build self-confidence and gain people’s trust is to follow through on your promises. Are your words aligned with your actions?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Emotions run high today, and you may be feeling down on yourself. Remind yourself of your many achievements and how loved you are. One setback doesn’t define you.

For more, check out your tarot reading.