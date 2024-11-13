Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, November 13

Expect a surge in sensitive energy this morning. The moon’s collaboration with asteroid Chiron — the cosmic representation of your inner wounds — makes you acutely aware of your fears and flaws. Don’t lose control of your feelings. If your insecurities are triggered, try to stay calm.

By mid-morning, the moon connects with lucky Jupiter, heightening your energy. A burst of courage will help you quickly replace self-doubt with optimism. The sooner you address your bad mood, the smoother the rest of the day will be.

Aries (March 21-April 19) When you’re feeling self-conscious, opportunities emerge to uncover what’s holding you back. Pay attention to the assumptions you make about where others are in relation to you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Take some time to self-reflect, Taurus. You will see the immediate benefit of pushing against barriers of fear instead of remaining in your comfort zone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A moment of insecurity may distance you from friends. Rather than lashing out, get vulnerable and let them see your sensitive side. Their reassurance will help you heal.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Are you shying away from the spotlight? Consider whether you have placed too much importance on other people’s approval. Refuse to let their judgment bring you down.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) The pressure to have all the answers may be demoralizing. Don’t give up, Leo. Learning is a life-long process.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You might feel overwhelmed by anger, jealousy, or guilt. However, suppressing your emotions could lead to an outburst. Start by stripping away your inner critic’s power.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) A combative attitude will prevent you from receiving the comfort you need. Don’t push your loved ones away in the heat of the moment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Resist the urge to compare yourself to others, especially when it comes to your looks. Your perception is not fact.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) When something isn’t right, your body will let you know. Pay attention to the subtle shift in your emotions that signal something (or someone) isn’t making you happy.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Isolating yourself will only make you feel worse. Rather than ruminating over the past alone, open up to a family member about your struggles.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Someone might give you the side-eye or make a judgmental comment. Don’t take it personally, but find the courage to speak up for yourself.