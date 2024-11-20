Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, November 20

A childlike enthusiasm will sweeten your morning. Let your heart lead as the moon enters playful Leo. Your passionate and vibrant attitude will make even the most mundane activities interesting.

Prepare to contend with big egos and excessive pride when the moon forms a quick opposition with Pluto, the planet of power struggles. Beware of drama! What you and others want may not align, requiring greater emotional maturity to reach an understanding.

Something you wish you could have said or done may bubble up to the surface this evening. The stubborn moon sweeps past reactive Mars, igniting your fierce instincts. Stand up for yourself, but don’t over-react.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You may do more harm than good by opening the doors and letting chaos enter your love life. Don’t confuse desire and drama.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) It’s time to decorate, clean, or organize your home. You don’t need to have guests coming over — you simply deserve to enjoy your space.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) People are drawn to your animated storytelling abilities. Be bold and expressive. Don’t hold back!

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Treat yourself with the same kindness you would a friend. Be your own biggest cheerleader.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Nobody can outshine your charisma. Let yourself thrive in the spotlight, Leo — it’s what you do best. When you are authentic with your feelings and intentions, people will gravitate to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Acknowledge your fears today. What hidden barriers prevent you from asserting yourself? The more you can trust yourself, they braver you will be.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Step up as a leader in your community or on a group project. Seize the opportunity to prove yourself and put your creative skills to the test.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’ve come so far, and finally, your boss and peers are taking notice of your stellar performance at work. Take pride in your progress, Scorpio, but stay humble too.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Debates and disagreements will test your childish instincts. Be resilient; if people question your ideas, stand strong.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) When it comes to love, you deserve it all, Capricorn — intense devotion and playful romance. Treasure people who have proven their depth and dependability, and don’t lose sight of your light-hearted side.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Words of affirmation will strengthen your partnerships. Shower your loved ones with praise and highlight their best qualities. In turn, they’ll offer up heartwarming compliments. Believe every word they say.