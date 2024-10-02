Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, October 2

Today’s dramatic eclipse energy carries you through a whirlwind, and it’s time to clear the air. Unexpected changes are swooping in under the solar eclipse in Libra. You won’t be able to resist your impulse to call for justice, strike a compromise, or advocate for your romantic needs.

Once the moon moves on into a diplomatic bond with Mercury, maintain a balanced, open, and optimistic perspective. Don’t let drama bring you down.

Aries (March 21-April 19) It’s time to call for a truce. Let your frenemy off the hook and wipe the slate clean.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Establishing a healthier work-life balance is the easy part — speaking up when your professional demands eat into your free time is the real challenge.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A new romantic chapter may be slow to develop, but you’re ready for a liberating kind of love. Keep your standards high, and remember your worth.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you aren’t settling into a new home or making your environment feel calm and cozy, you may have to address disharmonious family dynamics. Prioritize your peace.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Get comfortable with taking your time to make up your mind. There’s an art to mastering diplomatic discussions and making decisions that honor your values.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Not every purchase needs to be practical. You deserve to invest money back into yourself. Book a spa day or revamp your wardrobe with high-quality clothes and jewelry.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) New adventures await. Don’t let a limited perspective of what’s possible restrict your growth. Other people’s limitations are not your own.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Let go of the past and rebuild your strength. Just because some people have proven themselves untrustworthy doesn’t mean the next lover or friend will be. Have faith.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) New friendships are blossoming. Spend less time online and more time deepening the bond with like-minded offline communities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Gradually, you are gaining the recognition you deserve. But how you behave under the spotlight will test your authenticity. Don’t lose yourself in the pursuit of external validation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Don’t wait for the scales of justice to rebalance on their own. Speak up, and you’ll notice other people take inspiration from your candidness.