Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, October 23

It’s a quiet day in the cosmos. Reflect on your monthly goals as you adjust to Scorpio season’s determined energy. When the moon confronts Mars later this evening, taking intuitive action may be uncomfortable, but necessary. Trust yourself to act in the moment, even if outcomes are uncertain.

Keep a journal at your bedside as the tender moon coordinates with Neptune tonight. You may feel sensitive as you drift off to sleep, causing nostalgic and lucid dreams. Cryptic signs and past lovers may appear in your slumber.

Aries (March 21-April 19) You aren’t hiding your feelings as well as you think, Aries. Avoid passive-aggression when you are displeased with a family member.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your perception is cloudy. Things might not be as personal as they seem, but you’ll only discover this by taking an emotional step back. Get a second opinion from a logical friend.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You deserve nice things, Gemini. Make it a regular practice to give yourself a small treat without second-guessing if you’ve earned a reward.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Act on your instincts, even if others don’t understand your reasoning. You can trust yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Take time to process your vulnerable feelings when you feel targeted or upset. There may be a deeper wound or memory exacerbating your sensitivity.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Venting your feelings and frustrations to a third party may cause drama. Keep things between you and a friend. Take a calm approach to mediation and avoid playing the victim.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Shield yourself from unwanted attention, Libra. Be polite but private. Not everyone deserves to know your most intimate thoughts and feelings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You may hesitate to venture off the beaten track today. Waiting for others to scope things out will make you feel safe but could cost you an exciting adventure or opportunity.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Clinging to the past and allowing your earlier failures to determine your future will hold you back. Meanwhile, the rest of the world is moving forward. Don’t let stubbornness block your growth.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) If your relationship needs are unmet, don’t ruminate in moody silence. Speak up! Your loved ones can’t read your mind, Capricorn.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A lazy day is in store for you, Aquarius. Prioritize comfort, relaxation, and pleasure without guilt.