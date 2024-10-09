Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, October 9

The stabilizing Capricorn moon encourages a mature and practical attitude today. You may feel more reserved and resilient this morning, enabling you to get a head start on your to-do list.

Major astrological adjustments unfold by mid-morning as Jupiter, the cosmic expander, turns retrograde in free-spirited Gemini. This introspective backspin emphasizes your internal growth and exploration. Focus on what you know rather than what confuses you to overcome restless nerves.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Concentration will make you a better conversationalist. Hold off on asserting hard opinions. It’s OK to admit when you're still making up your mind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Mindless spending might not seem like a big deal when you’re buying little trinkets. But over time, everything adds up. Is it time to cut back?

Gemini (May 21-June 20) You can’t be in two places at once. Avoid saying yes to every opportunity that comes your way.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Take a deep breath, Cancer. You can’t make wise judgment calls when you’re swept up in restless thoughts.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Try to be more attentive in conversations with friends. Listen carefully without interrupting them mid-sentence — even if your joke is really good.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You’re at risk of developing a reputation for being unreliable, Virgo. Make a stronger effort to stick to deadlines and show up on time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Got more questions than answers? Consider whether you’re looking into the right sources. Hit the books or contact an expert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Saving money requires discipline, consistency, and time. Resist the temptation to dip into your reserves by thinking of the bigger picture.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Give the people you love your undivided attention. Put your phone away and be present.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s time for a new strategy, Capricorn. Working too hard and taking on more responsibilities won’t help in the long run. Tone down your multitasking and stick to your priorities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Your rapidly shifting desires are creating confusion. Give the people around you clarity instead of expecting them to read your mind.