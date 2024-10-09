Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, October 9

Astrology
Focus on what you know — not what confuses you.
The stabilizing Capricorn moon encourages a mature and practical attitude today. You may feel more reserved and resilient this morning, enabling you to get a head start on your to-do list.
Major astrological adjustments unfold by mid-morning as Jupiter, the cosmic expander, turns retrograde in free-spirited Gemini. This introspective backspin emphasizes your internal growth and exploration. Focus on what you know rather than what confuses you to overcome restless nerves.
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Concentration will make you a better conversationalist. Hold off on asserting hard opinions. It’s OK to admit when you're still making up your mind.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Mindless spending might not seem like a big deal when you’re buying little trinkets. But over time, everything adds up. Is it time to cut back?
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
You can’t be in two places at once. Avoid saying yes to every opportunity that comes your way.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Take a deep breath, Cancer. You can’t make wise judgment calls when you’re swept up in restless thoughts.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)
Try to be more attentive in conversations with friends. Listen carefully without interrupting them mid-sentence — even if your joke is really good.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)
You’re at risk of developing a reputation for being unreliable, Virgo. Make a stronger effort to stick to deadlines and show up on time.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)
Got more questions than answers? Consider whether you’re looking into the right sources. Hit the books or contact an expert.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)
Saving money requires discipline, consistency, and time. Resist the temptation to dip into your reserves by thinking of the bigger picture.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)
Give the people you love your undivided attention. Put your phone away and be present.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)
It’s time for a new strategy, Capricorn. Working too hard and taking on more responsibilities won’t help in the long run. Tone down your multitasking and stick to your priorities.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)
Your rapidly shifting desires are creating confusion. Give the people around you clarity instead of expecting them to read your mind.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)
Do you truly feel settled at home? Tune into yourself by slowing down and embracing the current moment.