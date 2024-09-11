Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, September 11

The motivating and inspired alignment of the moon and Jupiter puts a spring in your step. Let your growing excitement around your goals and dreams lure you out of bed early this morning.

As you ease into your routine, expect realizations around your lack of faith in yourself. How has that been holding you back? Meaningful reflection will help you develop optimism and courage.

Push yourself to overcome limiting beliefs. Don’t resist the hard path; you’re more capable than you realize.

Later tonight, the moon switches signs, entering ambitious and mature Capricorn to boost your sense of accomplishment. Avoid taking your work concerns to bed with you. After 10 p.m., resist the temptation to check emails or your to-do list.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Self-doubt is taking hold, causing you to lose sight of your potential. Some spiritual TLC will restore your faith in your direction. Journal or meditate on all the experiences that exemplify your resilience.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) You may have a lot of feelings toward your past to unpack. Let them out in healthy ways to avoid an unpredictable outburst. Opening up to someone trustworthy or going to therapy will help you alleviate your burdens.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A lack of acceptance or understanding from friends may have left you with tender wounds. At least now you know who’s really in your corner. Prioritize quality time with your loved ones and remember how you deserve to be treated.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Elevate your routines to boost your quality of life. You can’t control how others perceive you, but with effort, you can control how you feel about yourself.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) When you feel like you are losing touch with your faith, return to your passionate hobbies that make life worth living. Find fulfillment by connecting to your inner child through creative expression.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Your worries may have more to do with your past than your present. Seize this opportunity to deepen your closeness with your family. Open up and share your emotions instead of repressing them.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) When fears around the security of your relationship arise, don’t keep your feelings to yourself. An honest conversation with your significant other or best friend will ease your concerns.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) An open and optimistic attitude will help you get through a difficult workday or arduous workout. Remember the bigger picture of your financial goals and how you will nourish and reward yourself later.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Life is far greater than the person or experience that has caused you pain. Be courageous enough to keep your heart open. A new adventure could be right around the corner.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Painful memories are causing you to readdress the past. However, a philosophical outlook will help you acknowledge the wisdom and worldly experience you’ve gained as a result.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Turn to your friends during moments of insecurity. Let them remind you of your ability to achieve your wildest dreams.