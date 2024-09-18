Here's Your Horoscope For Wednesday, September 18

Leap into action this morning. The sensitive moon enters confident Aries, firing up passionate, bold, and spontaneous feelings. A can-do attitude will drive you toward success. But you may need a midday nap to recharge and reset.

Practical ideas aren’t flying in fast enough as Mercury stares down Saturn, the cosmic disciplinarian. The pressure to be correct in all the information you share is forcing you into silence. Nobody expects you to be perfect or an all-knowing expert. Focus on what you know, and don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Be mindful of your delivery when offering advice about work or wellness. Speak from your experience, but remember that what works for you might not be effective for others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Take yourself on a solo date. If you wait around for friends to decide what movie they want to see and when they’re available, you’ll continue to feel like you’re missing out.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t avoid uncomfortable conversations. Setting boundaries with a family member or telling a roommate to clean up after themselves may relieve your pent-up frustration.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Take an afternoon walk to clear your mind, Cancer. You may realize where your plans and ideas have been short-sighted and return to the office with a new perspective.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Don’t allow fear to steer you toward unwise investments. You have time, Leo. Instead of making rash decisions, be patient while you figure out logical solutions to your financial troubles.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Restless attempts to fix people’s problems may push them away. Give them space, Virgo. When they’re ready to talk, you’ll know.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Nobody expects perfection but you, Libra. Pay attention to where you are being unnecessarily hard on yourself. Use kinder words to keep yourself motivated.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Creating rigid goals and expectations will suck the fun out of your dreams. Don’t lose touch with your passion and enthusiasm.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Condense your great career aspirations into a practical plan. Your ideas may be difficult to get off the ground when you’re looking too far ahead.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) We’re all wrong sometimes. Be mature enough to self-correct when someone calls out your mistake.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Make sure you account for delays when making financial plans. It will take more restraint, but you’ll be glad you prepared.