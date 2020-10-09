Here’s Your Horoscope For The Long Weekend: October 9-12, 2020

In this horoscope for October 9-12, Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares the astrological events happening today that will affect every zodiac sign. Below, here's a look at how astrology will affect our lives today.

We could be riding the waves of the emotion ocean for the next few days as there's a four-way face-off between the Moon in tenderhearted Cancer, planets in hardnosed Capricorn, the Sun in fair-minded Libra, and Mars in headstrong Aries on Friday and Saturday. Under this planetary mash-up, we could feel pressurized to respond or react to people and situations that get under our skin. Given how charged the atmosphere will be, it won't be hard for things to get under our skin, especially as chatty Mercury is also prepping to go retrograde in instinctual Scorpio, which can make communications both choppy and pointed.

On Saturday evening, the Moon moves to self-expressive Leo, which on the brighter side, could put us in the mood to play and let off some steam. Though on the flip side, there could be a lot of ego to go around too, namely when the Leo Moon squares off with eccentric Uranus in Taurus and Mercury in Scorpio on Sunday afternoon. In order to avoid getting sucked into unnecessary drama and conserve our energy for more pressing matters, we'll need to lean into the energy of Mars retrograde and slow down before making any moves or decisions.

Come Monday, the skies calm down significantly as the Moon in Leo teams up with the Sun in pleasure-seeking Libra and enthusiastic Mars in Aries. Under this cosmic-combo we're encouraged to actively seek out people and things that bring us pleasure and joy. Meanwhile Mercury in Scorpio teams up with thoughtful Venus in Virgo to help us talk things through.

Read below to see what the stars mean for your zodiac sign today, and make sure to check out your October 2020 monthly horoscopes.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21-April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be deep in your feelings now, though instead of feeling like you need to do something about it, give yourself some alone time to chill and clear your head. Focus on your well-being.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Aries.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could be hard to avoid a burnout this weekend, but if you do want to avoid one, you'll need to take a few things off your plate and allow others to pick up some of the slack. Seek out some comfort and joy.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Taurus.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could feel pressure to try and keep up with what everyone else is doing, but the only thing that you need to focus on right now is you. Believe in your gifts and trust the path that you feel most called toward.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Gemini.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could seriously overwhelm yourself if you're trying to keep everything and everyone around you afloat. Set yourself free. Not everything has to be your problem or concern. Stick to what really matters to you.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Cancer.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be dealing with some anxiety or worry that may be hard to shake, as such it might be a good time to invest in your mental well-being. Sometimes being brave means admitting that you need support.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Leo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Friendships could be a source of contention as you're called to step back a bit and refrain from being the helper or fixer. If you want people to show up for you, say so. Don't allow others to take you for granted.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Virgo.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It could feel like all eyes are on you now, especially when it comes to your career or your reputation. While you might be moved to try and win people over, stay true to who you are instead.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Libra.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Arguments and online battles could be hard to avoid this weekend, but unless you need to say something of grave importance, focus your attention toward more enjoyable things. Call up your friends.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Scorpio.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might have to be mindful of letting your ego get the best of you when dealing with others today. Know that listening and being able to truly hear others will go a long way. You don't have to be right, just curious.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Sagittarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could find yourself taking a "my way or the highway" approach with others this weekend, but try to let compassion lead the way. However, know that being compassionate is not about being complacent.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Capricorn.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You may have a ton on your plate now and if so, give yourself credit for just how much you do and how valuable you are. Don't be shy about singing your own praises. Don't shrink for anyone.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Aquarius.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You could be doubting yourself now, which could have you putting undue pressure on yourself to perform or meet unrealistic goals. Be gentle with yourself today. Seek support from supportive people. You are worthy.

Here's what October 2020 has in store for Pisces.