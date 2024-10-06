Here's What You Should Cook This Week, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The week starts with the moon in fiery Sagittarius, which may be why you have been itching to light up the grill for some Monday night football wings or burgers. But by midweek, the moon slides into hardworking Capricorn. This no-nonsense earth sign will have you double-checking your grocery budget — this probably isn’t the week to buy some “aspirational produce” that will wilt away in your crisper drawer.

This is a good week to be really honest with yourself about your expectations and limitations. If you’re prone to endlessly scrolling over-the-top recipe inspo on TikTok and getting overwhelmed, it’s time to be a little bit more realistic in the kitchen. Stick to some basics, and add in some doable creative flair. Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions for how to honor both your birth chart and your pantry. Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign for inspo!

Aries (March 21-April 19) Sometimes the best thing you can do is ask for help. Seek out a loved one’s cherished recipe or simply get someone else to shred the cheese. Recipe suggestion: Stuffed Shells With Ground Beef.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Luxurious dishes don’t have to be prohibitively expensive. Even the most basic ingredients can be elevated with the right touch. Recipe suggestion: Samosa Pot Pie with Puff Pastry Top.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Take time to dine with a loved one this week. A heart-to-heart over a comfort dish can help you reconnect. Recipe suggestion: Chipotle Pumpkin Pasta.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Shake up the routine with a brand-new recipe. Bonus points if it includes specialty ingredients you haven’t used before. Recipe suggestion: Chickpea Sunflower Sandwich.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Put together a meal plan for the week. Following a streamlined routine can help free up your energy for other creative pursuits. Recipe suggestion: Sheet Pan Smoked Sausage With Root Vegetables.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) You deserve a treat. Cook something special “just because” and use the good china. Recipe suggestion: Lemon Blueberry Cream Cheese Galette.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) You don’t have to downplay your tastes to suit others. Your preferences are important, too, so stand your ground. Recipe suggestion: 44-Clove Garlic Soup.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) It’s easy to get caught up in the details and let stress win. Instead, find comfort in simple dishes that pack a punch. Recipe suggestion: Takeout-Style Sesame Noodles.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Not every meal needs to be picturesque and posted online. Nourishment comes in many forms — feed your soul first. Recipe suggestion: Parmesan Oven Risotto.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Pantry staples are your best friend. Your frugal approach to grocery shopping will unlock creativity in the kitchen. Recipe suggestion: Loaded Smashed Potatoes.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Food pairs well with conversation. Host friends for a relaxed potluck and let the ideas flow. Recipe suggestion: BA’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies.