Each Zodiac Sign’s Dream Pasta Recipe, According To An Astrologer

Pasta is a fan-favorite dish for a number of reasons — it’s easy to make, it’s versatile, and it’s undeniably delicious. Much like zodiac signs, each kind of pasta has its own unique vibe, from quick and easy comfort meals to family gathering staples. If you’ve ever wondered why you’re always reaching for the same kind of pasta at the grocery store, or gravitating towards the same dish on the menu, this list breaks down each zodiac sign’s pasta preference according to an astrologer.

Your favorite kind of pasta says a lot about you, and so does your zodiac sign. In fact, they may be more similar than you’d think, especially when it comes to prep times and portion sizes. If you’re someone who loves to host dinner parties, you’re probably more likely to make a meal that’s suitable for a houseful of guests, but if you’re always on the go, you’re gonna want something that you can whip up quickly between events. Astrologer Ms. Charlotte shares which pasta best represents each sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so next time you order dinner, you might want to keep your perfect pasta pairing in mind. That being said, this isn’t an exact science, so don’t stress if your fave pasta dish doesn’t match your zodiac.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Yummly/Foodie Crush As an air sign, Aquarius often has places to be and people to see, so it only makes sense they have a pasta dish that reflects that. Gnocchi doesn’t take long to prepare and can be used in many different ways — perfect for an Aquarius that wants some variety in their life.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Sergiu Creanga / 500px/500px/Getty Images Pisces is a water sign, so it’s no surprise the dish that’s best for this zodiac is seafood pasta. Pisces is full of surprises, which is why Ms. Charlotte believes the “strange melange of sea creatures, sauce, and pasta encapsulates the beautiful alien nature of this sign.”

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Yummly/Kitchen Sanctuary Ms. Charlotte believes Aries enjoy “the finer things in life but within short, frequent windows of peacetime,” and the pasta that best fits their luxurious lifestyles is spaghetti bolognese. “They find it comforting to have something that can be prepared and consumed quickly without skimping on the flavors,” says Ms. Charlotte.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Yummly/Jo Cooks Mac and cheese is the favorite comfort food of many, but especially Tauruses. According to Ms. Charlotte, Taurus loves a “decadent, rich comfort food that is made from simple, humble ingredients,” and nothing says “simple yet decadent” like mac and cheese. The astrologer also shared that Taurus’ love language is food, “so they would prefer a dish they can help themselves to while also being able to share it.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Yummly/Salt and Lavender Geminis are always out and about, so of course they’re going to gravitate toward a dish with a minimal amount of ingredients like garlic pasta. “Geminis are looking for a quick, mildly flavored meal that will keep them in their genius zone,” says Ms. Charlotte. “Garlic pasta is perfect for an on-the-go Gemini who needs the energy to feed their hyperactive brain.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Image Professionals GmbH/Foodcollection/Getty Images When it comes to Cancer, the seashell shape of conchiglie is a match made in heaven for this water sign. Ms. Charlotte explains that “this pasta is meant to be appreciated, eaten slowly, and shared among only the most intimate of friends, lovers and family members,” and no one enjoys the company of their loved ones more than Cancers.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Yummly/The Kitchen Paper Much like the lion that inspires their sign, Leos are communal eaters, so when food is around it’s always meant to be shared, explains Ms. Charlotte. For this reason, the astrologer believes spaghetti and meatballs is the pasta dish that resonates with the sign the most. Unlike their fellow fire signs, Leos are inclined to savor their meals, even during the prep stage. “Leos want a feast... meatballs require extra meal prep which a Leo does not mind as they approach food with the same slow-burning patience as a lion stalking its prey,” says Ms. Charlotte.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Yummly/Bake.Eat.Repeat Virgos are known for their perfectionist reputation, and nothing lets them flex their cooking skills like a lasagna. “This sign is the scientist of the zodiac so they enjoy experimenting with the chemistry and procedures of their cooking,” says Ms. Charlotte. “This is the type of pasta you want to do well, so it's best to leave a Virgo in charge of this one.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Shutterstock Making decisions has never been Libras’ strong suit, but thankfully ravioli dishes offer so much variety with their meat, cheese, or vegetable filling options that it’s the perfect meal for the indecisive sign. Plus, Ms. Charlotte points out that as a sign ruled by Venus, Libras enjoy a dish they find both “comforting and convenient to cook.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Konstantinas Ladauskas / 500px/500px/Getty Images Scorpios are never one to waste their resources, and Ms. Charlotte explains that penne alla vodka is the perfect dish for when the water sign wants to treat themself to a fine meal without breaking the bank.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Yummly/Spend With Pennies “With Sagittarius being an intellectual sign, they would enjoy something that is versatile and quickly consumed,” says Ms. Charlotte. Fusilli offers that versatility and more — hot, cold, in a pasta dish, or in a salad. Fusilli can do it all, an attribute greatly appreciated by a Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Yummly/Sweet Tea And Thyme Whether you’re making it from scratch for a dinner party or enjoying a quick microwaveable version on your lunch break, carbonara is always a clutch go-to, especially for Capricorns. “This is the perfect meal for the practical, driven Capricorn as any pasta can be used and is easily consumed at any time of the day or night,” says Ms. Charlotte. “This winter sign is notorious for rationing and saving, so whipping this comfort meal up isn't going to break the family budget nor take up too much of their precious time.”

Source:

Ms. Charlotte, astrologer