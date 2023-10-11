It doesn’t matter if they’re getting a haircut at a salon, a nice dinner out, or a pumpkin spice latte from the drive-thru — some zodiac signs will always go above and beyond when it comes to leaving a tip.

These zodiac signs are quick to tap the 25% tip option on a touch screen, and they also like to keep some cash in their wallet so they can help fill up a tip jar. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, this type of generosity comes naturally to certain members of the zodiac, especially compared to those who keep a tight grip on their wallet.

Even though it’s standard practice to leave a 15 to 20% tip at a restaurant, not everyone sticks to it. While some folks straight up forget to leave a tip, others base their gratuity on the service they received, how much they liked their food, and sometimes even their mood. Instead of opting for at least 15%, they’ll add or detract a few dollars to make a point.

The zodiac signs listed below wouldn’t dream of doing such a thing. Whether it’s because they’re empathetic, naturally generous, or even a little bit flashy, these folks are always going to leave a good tip.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leos are known as one of the most generous zodiac signs. When it’s time to pay the bill in a restaurant, they’re the first to reach for the check — and they always leave an amazing tip. They won’t be swayed by whether or not they liked the food or if they had to wait for their meal — it’s a solid 20% gratuity every single time.

That said, as a fire sign ruled by the sun, they can’t help but be a bit flashy while paying. According to Garbis, Leos make a big scene when leaving a tip, and they might even announce the amount to the table. If not, they’ll linger when signing the receipt so that someone can catch a glimpse. It’s such a Leo move, but it’s all in good fun.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorns are the ballers of the zodiac. They go after the highest-paying jobs and fancy titles so they have plenty of cash to spare — and they definitely aren’t stingy with it. No matter what, Garbis says they’ll happily put down a 25% tip in a restaurant or bar, and sometimes even more than that.

This earth sign also goes above and beyond when leaving gratuity at the hair and nail salon, in hotels, and when they get food delivered. They want to make sure their Uber Eats driver is compensated for rushing a late-night order of mozzarella sticks across town.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces is always an exceptional tipper. According to Garbis, it has a lot to do with this sign’s close ties to the service industry. (They love a coffee shop, after all.) Whether they’re a former or current barista, bartender, or server, they know all about the importance of tips, and “they feel like they’re giving back to their fellows,” she says.

As an empathetic water sign, Pisces also knows how much work goes on behind the scenes at busy jobs. As you make their cold brew, they’re thinking about how you got up early and that you’ve likely been in the weeds with long lines all morning. That’s why they’ll leave a tip on their receipt and stuff some extra cash into the tip jar, too.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer