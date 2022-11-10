These 3 Zodiac Signs Might Stab You In The Back

Every zodiac sign has a reputation, some are good and some are not so great. So when you’re thinking about which zodiac signs are most likely to betray you, there’s a good chance you already have at least one or two signs in mind. While everyone is capable of betrayal, there’s a reason why some zodiac signs are more likely to do it over others.

Each zodiac sign’s personality and behavior is shaped by their ruling planet, element, and modality. How mature you are, how social you are, and whether you’re judgmental or not, are some traits that are determined by at least one of those three alignments.

In the case of betrayal, Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle it all comes down to a sign’s ruling planet, which is based on mythology. For instance, Gemini, a mischievous sign known for their love of drama, is ruled by Mercury. Since Mercury is associated with communication, a Gemini may betray you by gossiping and spilling your secrets.

Keep in mind, every sign has their share of negative traits and no sign is all good or all bad. Astrology is here to help you better understand the people around you, not tell you who you should and shouldn’t be associated with. You just may want to be careful about who you’re putting your trust in. With that said, here are the three zodiac signs most likely to betray you, according to Garbis.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) As the first sign in the zodiac, Aries tend to have a me-first sort of attitude. They’re very ambitious, competitive, and always strive to be number one. Because of this, rams may be quick to betray if they feel like they’re being threatened by someone’s dominance. “Aries is ruled by Mars, the god of war, and may sometimes start trouble just to start trouble,” Garbis says. “Aries can fight for pleasure. If you are on their side, Aries can be very loyal, but if they feel threatened you may need to be aware of any backlash and watch for surprise attacks.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) If you’re familiar with astrology, you shouldn’t be surprised to find Gemini on this list. The zodiac’s chatty Twins are ruled by Mercury, which Garbis says “can be a little devil who loves drama.” Geminis are very adaptable and have the ability to talk to anyone, which is a skill they definitely make use of. But Since the Twins represent them, they have a tendency to be two-faced. “I would be careful about revealing your secrets to a Gemini because they do tend to be chatty and love to gossip,” Garbis says. “They’ll be nice to your face, but if they get a little bit of dirt they may smear your name all over town. Geminis love to get ahead and will without hesitation step over others to get their way.” Geminis are also known as one of the zodiac signs most likely to cheat, so betrayal is somewhat in their nature.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Out of all the signs on this list, Scorpio is an interesting one because their betrayal can hit a lot harder than Aries or Gemini. Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the god of the underworld, who will “suck you in” and never let you go. “If you upset a Scorpio then you may need to watch your back,” Garbis says. “However, Scorpios won’t necessarily attack unless they are provoked. So when it comes to betrayal, there’s always a reason and it always comes back to the person who is being betrayed. What have you done to piss a Scorpio off is the real question here.”

Stina Garbis, professional astrologer and psychic