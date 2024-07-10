While most people seem to have a love-hate relationship with reality TV, others genuinely appreciate everything about the juicy, drama-filled genre. They live for the ups and downs, the producer-driven plot lines, and the larger-than-life characters that provide endless hours of entertainment.

It’s no surprise that the zodiac signs who love reality TV the most tend to be the ones who flock to drama in all of its forms. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the gossipy Mercury-ruled signs top the list since they live for heated conversations and fast-paced stories. They have a long must-watch list too, which likely includes every version of Love Island, The Ultimatum, and Top Chef. (They like to be in the loop, after all.)

That said, the true diehard fans know there’s also more to reality TV than meets the eye, and according to Garbis, that’s where the earth and water signs get sucked in. Sure, they appreciate the light-hearted fun that comes with an episode of The Bachelorette, but they also see through to the group dynamics on the show, as well as the psycho-social factors that affect how everyone acts on screen. Catch these members of the zodiac discussing an episode with their friends like a couple of sociologists.

Below are the three zodiac signs who love reality TV the most, according to an astrologer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are the world’s biggest fans of reality TV. This air sign has seen it all, from the latest episodes of Perfect Match and The Bachelorette, to old-school Survivor and Jersey Shore, and everything in between. They can rattle off lore, tell you who is dating who IRL, and they happily pay for five different streaming platforms to access it all.

“Their obsession makes sense given that Mercury, their ruling planet, is all about gossip and drama,” says Garbis. “For Geminis, these types of shows scratch an itch.” They live for the twists, turns, and heated arguments, especially if someone throws a glass of wine, Real Housewives-style.

This social sign appreciates how reality TV gives them endless topics to discuss with their coworkers and friends. They’ll bond instantly with anyone who uses Love Island UK lingo like, “Can I pull you for a chat?” They’re also the type to host a watch party for a show’s finale with on-theme cocktails and snacks.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgos have a lot of love for reality TV, though they’d never admit it. They know reality TV gets a bad rap for being superficial and mindless, and it doesn’t mesh well with their identity as a practical, productive earth sign. If anyone were to walk by and ask what they’re watching, they’d probably lie and say it’s a documentary.

This sign often gets into reality TV by accident. They might turn it on as a joke or as background noise while cleaning, but, before they know it, they’re 12 episodes deep in The Bachelor. People with a lot of Virgo in their birth chart are constantly on the go, so they quickly realize the beauty of slowing down and enjoying a laidback, feel-good show.

“Their Mercury ruler is like a magnet to reality shows,” says Garbis. “They’re fascinated by the storylines and the characters, but they also like how it helps them de-stress.” Virgos love that reality TV gives them permission to glaze over for a few hours. It’s a much-needed break for their very busy brain.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

While some people watch reality TV because it’s superficial and silly, Garbis says others watch to dissect the drama. Scorpios, in particular, love a juicy storyline, but they also like to ponder how the show’s producers might be pulling strings behind the scenes. They appreciate the artistry that goes into crafting an episode.

This is thanks to Scorpio’s Pluto ruling planet, which is all about unraveling the mysteries of the universe — or at least the mysteries on Bravo. It’s why Scorpios also like to play armchair psychologists as they pick apart each contestant’s personality and deep-dive into forums and Reddit pages to chat theories and details with fellow fans. For them, watching reality TV almost feels like a scholarly pursuit.

According to Garbis, this water sign will become emotionally invested in the lives of the contestants. They’ve been known to sob while watching Love Island’s Casa Amor episodes when the couples reunite and they always tear up during the proposals on Love is Blind. It’s why they can’t get enough of reality TV and why they’ll always come back for more.

