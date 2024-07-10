For These 3 Zodiac Signs, Showing Up Late Is A Nightmare

Some zodiac signs seem to run their lives 20 minutes behind schedule. They’re constantly chasing buses, apologizing as they rush into meetings, and rescheduling get-togethers once they realize they aren’t going to make it.

For the zodiac signs who are always on time, a rushed lifestyle is a total nightmare. These folks wouldn’t dream of being late, and it’s all thanks to the personality traits associated with their element and ruling planet, which helps place punctuality at the top of their priority list.

Certain signs will run their life like clockwork because it guarantees they’ll be seen as dependable and trustworthy. This is how they want to look at work, where they value showing up on time, and also how they hope to be seen by their friends. They wouldn’t dream of leaving you to sit by yourself at brunch as they run 45 minutes late.

These signs also appreciate how punctuality makes them feel. They genuinely enjoy waking up early so they have plenty of time to get ready, sip coffee, and move at a relaxed pace. They don’t want to stress out in traffic or race to get the subway.

For the zodiac signs who are never late, nothing is better than feeling organized, laidback, and 100% in control.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Hiraman/E+/Getty Images

If there’s one thing a Cancer can’t stand, it’s people who show up late. This water sign will look on in horror as their colleagues frantically rush into work after 9 a.m. They can’t understand why anyone would want to deal with that type of stress — and they also think it’s incredibly rude.

Cancer is ruled by the moon, which means they’re in touch with their own emotions, and those of others. They know exactly what it feels like to be kept waiting and are aware that lateness isn’t a good look. It’s why they vow to always be on time, no matter what.

If an appointment starts at 4:30, a Cancer will aim to be there by four, just to be safe. They’d much rather wait in their car or outside the building for a few minutes than risk getting caught in traffic. This habit allows them to feel relaxed and organized while also giving them a dependable energy that everyone appreciates.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Maca and Naca/E+/Getty Images

While it might appear effortless from the outside, Virgos work really hard to keep their lives running smoothly. This earth sign appreciates a solid routine, especially since it guarantees they’ll always arrive at work, get-togethers, and appointments exactly on time.

This is why Virgos are the rulers of the alarm clock. They’ll set three alarms in the morning just to be safe and then set more timers to go off at various points throughout the day to remind them of upcoming meetings. Coupled with their synchronized planner and calendar, this techy, Mercury-ruled sign always knows exactly where they need to be and when. It might seem like overkill to the more laidback members of the zodiac, but Virgos genuinely enjoy this structure.

A lack of organization is another big reason why people run late, but you’ll never catch a Virgo slipping. They always put their phone on its charger and their keys in a bowl by their front door. That way they know where everything is and can always leave their house on time, instead of running around in a panic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

d3sign/Moment/Getty Images

If you’re wondering who would bother to get to an airport six hours early, it’s Capricorn. This earth sign doesn’t mess around when it comes to showing up on time, especially when there’s a vacation on the line. They don’t want to ruin their mood by sweating or scrambling to get to their gate last minute.

Responsible, Saturn-ruled Capricorns see the perks of arriving at their destination with plenty of time to spare. This habit might make them seem uptight, but it allows them to enjoy every minute. If they’re catching a plane, they’ll check in first and then start their vacay right then at the bar with a pre-flight drink. (Seriously, they’ve got this time thing figured out.)

Their punctuality applies to other corners of their life, too, and it often means things work out in their favor. A Capricorn will be the first friend at the restaurant where the server brings them a free appetizer, the first in line at a sample sale where they score the best dress, and the first at the office, which is why they always seem to be getting a raise.