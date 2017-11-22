3 Zodiac Signs You're Most Likely To Have A Bad Relationship With

Despite Gemini and Scorpio constantly being called out for being two of the most toxic signs in the zodiac signs, they’re not toxic for everyone. In astrology, some signs are more compatible with yours than others, and some zodiac signs can be a bit more toxic for you than others. Being familiar with the most toxic zodiac sign for your sign can help you avoid getting into situations that may not be the best for you.

"When two signs come together that don't fit, it can be toxic," Jaye, an astrologer with Gifted Astrology, tells Bustle. "Your Sun sign attributes will play strongly into how you get along with other signs, but the influences of your Moon and Venus can be just as powerful. Once your relationship has gone past the Sun sign (how you appear to the outside world) and goes deeper, the Moon and Venus are there waiting to be discovered by your partner, for good or bad, depending how planets match up. Finding out what your partner's Moon and Venus signs are will give you more understanding of what you're working with. The Moon correlates with how people express emotions, while your Venus is connected to love and money, also very important in relationships. Synastry charts, sometimes called 'couples charts,' are a fantastic way to see how all of your planets align with your partner's planets."

So how can you tell if you and your partner are likely to be a toxic duo, according to the stars?

"Astrology can get complicated and there are many ways to assess a relationship, including looking at the aspects (the distance) between two Sun signs to see whether you're compatible or not," says Jaye. "In general, the 12 signs can be looked at this way: One sign apart are really opposites and can rub each other the wrong way. Toxicity is at its highest here. Three signs apart, a square placement, which means hard lessons, but opportunity for growth. Toxicity can be prevalent here if you're not on the same team. Six signs apart, the opposite sign completes your life picture. This is the yin to your yang. Not toxic!"

Here are three zodiac signs to avoid if you don't want drama in your life, according to astrology.

Aries (March 20-April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pisces, Taurus, and Cancer. Why? Pisces and Taurus are contenders for the most toxic signs for Aries because of their placement next to Aries in the zodiac. According to Jaye, signs that are placed next to each other rarely make a good match. Aries and Taurus will have a tough time getting along due to the earthy bull’s slow moving nature. These two will inevitably end up frustrating each other to no end. Aries and Pisces, on the other hand, can easily find themselves in a very unbalanced partnership. Rams tend to be more selfish in relationships, while Pisces tend to be very selfless. Unless these two can meet in the middle, there’s a chance that Pisces will be left feeling unfulfilled in this relationship. Cancer, being three signs away, has potential for a toxic situation too, as does Capricorn. But Cancer, in their neediness, something Aries doesn't have time for, can create more of an issue than Capricorn. Aries doesn't have the emotional or mental ability to deal with anyone's neediness. Capricorns, at least, are capable of doing their own thing, without feeling like they need to be attached to their partner. But still, although not in the top three when it comes to toxicity with Aries, it's best for these two signs to avoid each other.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aries, Gemini, and Leo. Why? Looking at the chart, Aries and Gemini are the ones to avoid, Jaye says. While both Leo and Aquarius are three signs apart, Aquarius tends to be more laid back and less self-involved than Leo, making Leo the one that's a bit more toxic to Taurus. While Taurus may be known for patience, Aries, Gemini, and Leo all require far more patience than Taurus has. Not to mention the stubborn factor that comes with Taurus — once you include that, when faced with these three particular signs, Taurus is likely to be driven mad. Especially by equally stubborn Aries. Taurus and Gemini make a complicated match due to the bull’s need for stability and the twins’ lack of consistency. A Gemini’s ever-changing nature partner will only trigger Taurus’ insecurities. Taurus and Leo will have a lot of fun together at first. However, Leo’s love of the spotlight can bring out the bull’s jealous and possessive side.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces. Why? Again, Taurus and Cancer are toxic to Gemini because they're only one sign away, Jaye explains. As for signs that are three away, we have Pisces and Virgo, which could give Gemini trouble, but probably not as much as Pisces. Gemini's knack for manipulation and Pisces' inability to forgive can be a rocky relationship waiting to happen. Gemini may be somewhat free-wheelin' in how they live their life, especially because of the twin factor that allows them to adapt easily to many people and situations. But all that goes out the window when it comes to Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces. When all three signs get insecure in relationships, they tend to hold on tighter. For a freedom lover like Gemini, this will only push them away. Taurus, in particular, may be too practical and serious for Gemini’s liking. Because of this, Gemini may find themselves getting bored easily. A Gemini-Cancer relationship wouldn’t work well for the twins, as the crab’s nurturing can come off as mothering. With Gemini and Pisces, the more intellectual air sign will struggle to deal with the water sign’s emotions. Although Geminis secretly love drama, being with Pisces can feel like a never ending rollercoaster ride full of way too many ups and downs for them to handle.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini, Leo, and Aries. Why? Again, the one sign away issue says it all for Cancer. But, when we delve into three signs away, which would be both Aries and Libra, it's Aries that's more likely to bring toxicity to Cancer's emotional, stop-to-smell-the-flowers take on life. "Aries can sometimes be self-involved while relating, and also can be someone's greatest cheerleader in a partnership," astrologer Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., tells Bustle. The problem here is Cancer's sensitivity, which very few signs have the tolerance for — most notably Aries. If Aries says something that Cancer doesn’t like, the crab will shut down until they get an apology. This is a relationship where Cancer may constantly find themselves getting their feelings hurt, even if their partner never intended any harm. Aries is also competitive; Cancer doesn't roll that way. Leo, on the other hand, is proud and self-centered. A Cancer-Leo partnership may end up being very unbalanced. As a natural caregiver, Cancer may put more effort into taking care of their Leo than vice versa. A Cancer-Gemini relationship can be tough as Gemini loves being out and about with friends, while Cancer would rather stay at home and cuddle. This is a relationship that can make Cancer feel unappreciated or unloved. In general, none of these personality traits work for Cancer. At all.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Cancer, Virgo, and Scorpio. Why? Cancer and Virgo surround Leo, giving them not much room to breathe, and naturally leading to more toxic relationships than they're likely to have with others. Leo and Cancer may seem like a good match for the lion as the crab loves taking care of their partner. However, Cancer’s approach to relationships may end up being too much for Leo, who tends to enjoy their independence. Virgo can be a toxic match for Leo as well, due to their critical nature. A Virgo shows love through acts of service, and to them, that includes pointing out areas in which their partner can improve. This can deeply affect Leo, whose insecurities will be triggered by the constant criticism. As for three signs away, Leo is faced with both Scorpio and Taurus. Although, according to Farrar, Scorpio isn't all bad, for Leo, who is notoriously full of themselves, Scorpio is a more toxic match, than Taurus — but that doesn't mean being with Taurus will be a walk in the park either, Leo. So please pocket that important information.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Leo, Libra, and Sagittarius. Why? Leo and Libra bring high toxicity to a relationship with Virgo, because of where they fall in the chart, according to Jaye. Libra likes pretty things and is somewhat materialistic. Virgo is a very practical and grounded earth sign. This is a couple who will struggle to find a middle ground when it comes to finances. Libra may end up lying to their partner about how much they’re actually spending. Leo, on the other hand, can be a little too selfish for Virgo. In general, Virgos like being of service to others, especially their loved ones. But with Leo, Virgo may find themselves giving more than they receive. Virgo is too kind and analytic for both signs. But as for the signs that are three away, which are both Sagittarius and Gemini, it's Sagittarius who's likely to give Virgo a run for their money. This is due to Sagittarius' need to be free and wander the world; something that isn't going to sit well with Virgo, because they're too practical to wander very far.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Virgo, Scorpio, and Cancer. Why? The perfectionist Virgo partner may be a little too boring for Libra. With Virgo, there’s rarely ever any spontaneity, which Libras enjoy. Virgos also show love through practical acts of service, while Libras enjoy being romanced. At some point, Libra may feel like there’s something lacking and will start to look elsewhere. With Scorpio, Libra will find themselves feeling unbalanced very often. Aside from their intensity, Scorpios have a tendency to get possessive in relationships. Libras are one of the most charming, sociable, and flirtatious signs in the zodiac. For them, flirting means nothing. However, Scorpio won’t see it that way. Eventually, Scorpio’s jealousy will become a big issue for Libra. As for Cancer, which is three signs away, as well as Capricorn, which is also three signs away in the other direction, Libra will find more toxicity with Cancer than Capricorn, because Capricorn has a coldness that can be appealing to Libra's superficial side. "Often times people give Libra credit for being the most agreeable and committed to harmony," says Farrar. "The downfall is that without conflict and difficult discussions, relationships become superficial and lacking in true intimacy."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Libra, Sagittarius, and Leo. Why? The one sign away situation, once again, comes into play here. So, yes Scorpio, steer clear of Libra and Sagittarius. Not only is it a toxic mix but, frankly, they will never understand your need for justice. Which, honestly, might seem strange from Libra and their scales, but it's the truth — it's a different type of justice all together, according to Jaye. Scorpios live for revenge, while Libras are all about creating peace and harmony. With Sagittarius, Scorpio will wonder if they even have a partner. Sagittarius loves their freedom, and value space in relationships. Scorpios, on the other hand, love having a very deep and emotionally connected partnership. Sagittarius won’t be able to give them the type of connection they crave, and Scorpio will end up feeling frustrated and upset because of it. As for the three signs away rule, when faced with either arrogant Leo or peaceful Aquarius, it's in Leo that Scorpio will find the less than perfect relationship — like, far less than perfect. Like, arguments at first glance.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces. Why? Scorpio and Capricorn are automatically off the list of options, according to Jaye, due to the potential for high toxic romance. Being with a Scorpio will remind Sagittarius why they wanted to stay single in the first place. The archer hates feeling tied down, and Scorpios tend to be all-in when it comes to relationships. This pairing will make Sagittarius want to flee. Sagittarius and Capricorn also make a toxic match as they’re both very different. Capricorn is all about hard work, while Sagittarius is all about fun and adventure. At the end of the day, Capricorn will be too serious and practical for the archer’s liking. When we look at the three signs away situation, when faced with Virgo and Pisces, it's Pisces that's liable to be more toxic to Sagittarius because, although harmless at first glance, Pisces has a lot going on there. Pisces is known to hold grudges for a very long time, if not forever. Wrong them, and it's over. Sagittarius doesn't have this mentality. So when faced with both Pisces and Virgo, it's the former who's going to stir up more trouble than Virgo ever could.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius, Aquarius, and Libra. Why? In a Sagittarius and Aquarius sandwich, Capricorn may face drama and toxicity with those two, according to Jaye. Especially because Sagittarius and Aquarius don't have the self-control and discipline of Capricorn. With Sagittarius, Capricorn will constantly find themselves pushing their partner to get serious and do more with their life. However, Sagittarius likes to do things at their own pace. Capricorn will find the archer to be too immature for them long term. With Aquarius, Capricorn will wonder why they’re in a relationship in the first place. Aquarius tends to focus a lot of their time and energy on friends and humanitarian efforts. Even if Capricorn spends a lot of time at work, they will still make time for the people they care about. Aquarius won’t always do the same. In the end, Capricorn may decide all the frustration just isn’t worth it. Honestly, Capricorn is a tough egg to crack, even when faced with signs that could possibly open them up. As for three signs away, Capricorn finds themselves up against Libra and Aries. In this case, Capricorn's work ethic and ambition are more in line with Aries than Libra, meaning that while there will be a level of toxicity between Capricorn and Aries, Aries is still a better choice than Libra.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Pisces, Capricorn, and Taurus. Why? Pisces and Capricorn are only one sign away, while Taurus is three signs away. So, right there, as Jaye explains, Aquarius should know who to avoid. An Aquarius-Taurus relationship is especially tough because they’re both fixed signs, meaning they’re stuck in their ways and very stubborn. Unless either sign is willing to compromise or give in to the other, this relationship isn’t going to work. Pisces is another tough match for Aquarius due to their sensitive and emotional nature. Aquarius is much more logical, and has a hard time acknowledging and expressing their feelings. This is a partnership that wouldn’t work for either sign as they’re way too different. Scorpio, too, is three signs away from Aquarius, and with Scorpio's reputation, an Aquarius should still be hesitant of this sign in regards to toxicity. But not because Scorpio is "bad," but because of the contrast. As Farrar tells Bustle, "While Scorpio may get a bad rap for being secretive or seductive, it also has a huge capacity for depth and vulnerability." Which is definitely something to consider. Scorpio longs for emotional connection. Aquarius is not the sign who will give that to them. Plus, Scorpio’s need to know everything about their partner won’t sit well with the more independent Aquarius.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarius, Aries, and Gemini. Why? Both Aquarius and Aries are only one sign away from Pisces, so that solves that mystery and any questions you might have based on insight from both Jaye and Farrar. Aquarius has a tendency to come off as cold in relationships, which won’t work with Pisces, who loves affection. Pisces is the type of sign who longs to become “one” with their partner. With the highly independent Aquarius, Pisces will find themselves questioning whether their partner truly loves them or not. Gemini, on the other hand, is three signs away, which makes them toxic to Pisces, but not as toxic as the other two. With Gemini, Pisces may have a hard time keeping up with their lack of consistency. Although Pisces is also very go with the flow, they do want security in their relationship. It’s going to take a while for Pisces to truly trust a Gemini. Sagittarius, in also being three signs away from Pisces, can be toxic. But as a sign that's more reserved and far less manipulative than Gemini, it's safe to say that Gemini might be more of a concern than Sagittarius to a Pisces. Pisces is, after all, a creative and delicate flower — who also holds grudges forever.

While this is according to the stars, it's also important that you don't run out and dump your partner right now because you're an Aries and they're a Taurus. There are, of course, exceptions to every rule.

"I like to shy away from making really generalized statements about zodiac signs because there is so much complexity in the natal astrology chart beyond just the sun sign," says Farrar. "I don't like putting people in boxes without acknowledging how all parts of the chart interact to create personality or relationship dynamics... Often times dynamics bounce among all these aspects of our personality, revealing the nice sides of our personality and our darkness/toxicity at different moments depending on the situation."

Sources

Madi Murphy, an astrologer with CosmicRx

Jaye, an astrologer with Gifted Astrology

Rebecca M. Farrar, M.A., astrologer