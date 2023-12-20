As soon as Jan. 1 rolls around, you can’t help but think about the intentions you have for the year ahead. Typically, that means setting the same old New Year’s resolutions time and time again, like getting more sleep or drinking more water. While those are worthwhile, you could look to your zodiac sign for a more personalized goal.

“As we usher in the year 2024, the stars are aligning in ways that will uniquely impact each zodiac sign,” says Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor. “Whether you’re an ambitious Aries or a sensitive Cancer, the cosmos have something special in store for you.”

There are always different things happening within each zodiac sign, like planetary movements and other celestial changes. (Think Mercury retrograde or certain full moons happening in a sign.) It all adds up in ways that can impact your mood, your goals — and what you feel ready to accomplish.

As 2024 approaches, think about the things you’d like to improve upon or the vibe you’d like to cultivate. Then, to really hone in on a plan, keep reading below for the best New Year’s resolutions for each zodiac sign, straight from Wang.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Focus On Your Finances

As 2024 begins, it’ll be the right time for you to start building more financial stability, Aries. To do so, “establish realistic targets and diligently pave your path towards them,” says Wang, whether it’s by saving a part of your paycheck each month or paying off a credit card balance little by little.

“You’re on the brink of a year promising profitability and productivity,” he says. “Moreover, there’s a strong likelihood of honing your skills to amplify your income stream.” Consider signing up for classes, talking with a mentor, asking for a raise, or even starting a side hustle. You never know where it’ll lead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Add In More Self-Care

You’ve been through it, Taurus, so make sure 2024 is all about you. While you may tend to put others first, it’s time to focus on self-care and emotional wellness, says Wang.

Cozy nights in are always a good idea, especially as a homebody earth sign, but it might also help to purposefully look for ways to have more fun, whether it’s by seeing friends or going on weekend getaways. Whatever feels exciting to you, make sure you actually do it — and then enjoy how it makes you feel.

“The year ahead also promises to infuse your persona with a newfound confidence,” says Wang. “You’re set to embrace a more buoyant, lively, and spirited mindset, so channel this surge of optimism and generosity to fuel your journey.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Practice Mindfulness

“The dawn of 2024 ushers in a time of introspection and self-enhancement, and it’s a prime opportunity to hone your innate psychic and intuitive skills, Gemini,” says Wang. To get in touch with yourself, download a few mindfulness apps and try to establish a routine where you chill out for a few moments each day.

Over time, things you’ve been wondering about might start to make more sense, especially if you add in journaling.

“Particularly for Geminis, it’s the perfect year to delve into the mystic realm of esoteric studies,” Wang adds. “Seek the wisdom of a seasoned astrologer to guide you on this path of enlightenment, and don’t forget to incorporate the carnelian gemstone, known for its energy-boosting properties, into your journey.”

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Connect With Community

You’ve been itching to get out into your community, and 2024 is the best year to do so, Cancer. Pick up that volunteering position you’ve had your eye on, and look for other ways to get involved with local projects that inspire you.

It’s a good year to be vocal about things that worry you, too. “As a Cancer, you may naturally be inclined to tread cautiously,” Wang says, but this is your time to get out there and use your water sign energy to make big changes. “Allocate a portion of your time to serving others, and witness the profound impact you can make,” he says.

To balance it out, create moments that’ll help you feel closer to your friends. You know you’ve been dying to host a dinner party, so why not start a tradition?

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Pursue A Big Career Goal

Leo, you have good things in store for your career. This year has all the makings to be one of the best for your professional life, which is why you’ll want to focus your New Year’s resolutions on building your career.

“Whether it’s climbing the corporate ladder to a well-deserved promotion, aspiring for a substantial salary increment, or even taking the bold leap into entrepreneurship, this can be your year,” says Wang.

As a fire sign, you already have what it takes to make big moves and go after exactly what you want and deserve, so don’t put it off. “Embrace 2024 as a golden opportunity to claim your rightful spot in the professional limelight.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Learn Another Language

Virgo, 2024 is your year to expand your knowledge. “It beckons you with opportunities for boundless exploration and growth, so dive into the thrill of learning, whether it’s mastering a foreign language, acquiring a fresh skill, or unraveling a new subject area,” says Wang.

Spend the next 12 months becoming besties with the Duolingo owl, and by the end of it, you’ll have enough language skills and confidence to order a croissant in French.

“Moreover, globetrotting could bring you immense gratification this year,” says Wang. “This is the year of exploration and immersing yourself in diverse cultures and experiences, so dare to step out of your comfort zone and embrace the adventure that awaits.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Discover More About Your Sexuality

While you spent 2023 focusing on your finances, think of 2024 as the year to learn more about your personal life, Libra, including what you’re looking for in a relationship.

According to Wang, Libra is poised to bring harmony and satisfaction into their lives, which is why this is as good a time as ever to date. If you have a partner, invest your energy into spicing things up, whether that means more nights out or trying new things in the bedroom.

If you’re single, resolve to figure out how you feel about that. Do you want to date and meet new people? Or are you good? Let yourself have a deep think in 2024 about all the romantic aspects of your life, and see what you learn.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov 21): Pay Extra Attention To Your Relationships

Scorpio, you may have spent most of 2023 hunkered down at home and focused on yourself, but you’ll feel a new surge of energy in 2024 to get back out there and create new relationships.

According to Wang, this is the time to pour more affection into your friendships, career connections, and any potential romantic interests that might come your way.

If you need more of all of the above, look for ways to connect with others, whether it’s by volunteering, attending work happy hours, or getting back on a dating app. Instead of shying away, Wang says 2024 will be the time to really focus on relationships. “It will enrich your path with rewarding experiences.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Cultivate A Daily Routine

After years of being all over the place, 2024 is going to be the best time for Sagittarians to develop an ideal daily routine. You’ve always loved the idea of bullet journals and Sunday resets, but you’ve never had the time to zero in on a regimen of your own.

Start slow and look for small habits — like making your bed every morning — that’ll be easy to add into your day, then build from there. Once you get the ball rolling, you might even start to feel more grounded and productive. “Master the art of time management,” says Wang, and it’ll take your days to new heights.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Develop Your Creativity

“As a Capricorn, the year 2024 is set to be a canvas for your creativity,” says Wang. “Whether your medium is the written word, a paintbrush, or any other artistic endeavor, it is a time to let the wings of your imagination soar uninhibited.”

As a pragmatic earth sign, the idea of letting go with an artsy hobby might sound a bit out there, but that’s exactly why you need to lean into this part of yourself.

“Make your new year resolution surrounding self-expression, and confidently share your unique perspectives without any reservations,” he adds. Even if you aren’t “good” at art, it’ll feel right to have fun with it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Focus On Family

“In the coming year, Aquarius, you are likely to be blessed in the realm of family and housing,” says Wang. “Whether it involves parents, children, or living arrangements, you’re encouraged to make these areas a priority in your New Year’s resolutions.”

Vow to slow down, nest, and focus on yourself — especially after so many years of being on the go. It might also feel right to reach out to family you haven’t seen in a while.

“Long-standing family issues may even find resolution, leading to a newfound sense of stability and contentment,” he says. “This year promises a journey towards achieving balance and inner peace.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20): Share Your Thoughts Openly

“In the year 2024, a world of communication possibilities unfurls for Pisces,” says Wang, so make it your resolution to speak your truth and share what’s on your mind. Have you been meaning to write a book, talk to a long-lost friend, or even go to therapy? Now’s the best time to do all of the above.

It could also be a prime time to be chatty with those around you. As Wang says, “If deepening connections with siblings or neighbors has been on your mind, make a pact with the new year to bring this intention to fruition.” Say hi to strangers, send more texts, and speak up at work. Chances are you’ll enjoy how it makes you feel.

