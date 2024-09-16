These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Masters Of Self-Reflection

Let’s all take a moment to pause and appreciate the zodiac signs who are masters of self-reflection. While other members of the zodiac might bring the fun — and the chaos — with their impulsive comments and last-minute spontaneity, the world needs the calm, measured, thoughtful types to help balance it out.

Self-reflection, aka the art of thinking about your feelings, behaviors, and motivations, can take many forms. Someone who’s good at self-reflecting might meet with their therapist regularly to unpack certain patterns or habits, while others might journal about their past or jot down goals for the future — including how everything makes them feel.

They’ll be tuned into their emotions and the way they move through the world, and they’ll also be more self-aware in their relationships, as a result. You can tell right away when you’re hanging out with someone who puts in the work to know themselves better, as it often has a ripple effect on everyone around them. These zodiac signs give the best advice, too, and because they’re so in tune with their emotions, they often bring a calm and relaxing presence wherever they go.

To be a sign who’s self-reflective is to know you don’t have it all figured out, but that you’re doing everything you can to head in the right direction. While it’s a skill anyone can pick up or work on, self-reflection comes most naturally to the four zodiac signs listed below.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Maskot/Maskot/Getty Images

The Virgo mind is always working a mile a minute. There isn’t a moment in the day when this analytical earth sign isn’t reflecting on their goals and where they hope to be in five years. Their life runs on pros and cons lists, journal entries, and spreadsheets — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

When Virgo isn’t thinking about the future, they’re most likely reflecting on their past. As a sign ruled by detail-oriented Mercury, they like to dig deep and think about what they’ve been through. Sometimes that means wondering what life would have been like if they made different choices, like studying Philosophy in college instead of Economics. Other times, they’ll review the past 24 hours and how it impacted them.

Virgos are the type to lie awake at night as they reflect on everything they did, said, and thought in a day. They’ll think about how they were perceived, what they accomplished, and what they didn’t accomplish. This habit ensures they stay grounded, organized, and on top of their goals, relationships, and dreams.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

If anyone’s going to stare out a window and think about their life, it’s Scorpio. This water sign looks forward to finding a place to sit and reflect, whether they’re on the subway, in a cafe, on a plane, or at home on the couch. They can’t wait to plop down and tap in.

Give them one single moment of peace and a Scorpio will immediately plunge into thought. If they seem quiet, they’re most likely watching a mental replay of something that happened to them 10 years ago. That said, they’re also good at being present and self-aware at the moment. A Scorpio will use their empathic qualities to match another person’s energy during a conversation. It puts others at ease and makes their friends and partners feel safe opening up.

As a sensitive sign ruled by transformational Pluto, Scorpios are all about proverbial deaths and rebirths. They’ll confront their past, learn from mistakes, and look for the best ways to get over hurdles and move forward. They’re very much in touch with their emotions, too, which means they aren’t afraid to dig deep or unpack the thoughts or patterns that might hold them back.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Kenji Lau/Moment/Getty Images

Capricorns are ruled by Saturn, the planet of getting things done, so it’s no accident they’re one of the hardest-working and most successful signs of the zodiac.

This practical earth sign self-reflects regularly as part of their ongoing quest for excellence, which means they can instantly tell when something is “off” in their life. Capricorns like to set aside a scheduled amount of time to pause, reflect, and see where they might need to course-correct to get where they want to go, which is why they’re big fans of therapy and coaching. That said, they’ll also naturally self-reflect throughout the day, like when they’re making coffee or commuting to work.

This sign is highly self-aware but also a touch self-critical, yet another thing they’re working on. If one area of their life isn’t going exactly according to plan they’ll want to know why, but they’ll also try to be gentle with themselves while they figure it out.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Igor Alecsander/E+/Getty Images

As a sensitive, Neptune-ruled water sign, Pisces is great at staying in touch with themselves and their needs. That’s why they have a grounded presence and a strong aura that almost gives them an ethereal quality. They’re your wisest friend — and someone who always seems to have all the answers.

That said, Pisces likes to check out and go on mental vacations, too. When they need a self-reflective moment, they’ll pack a notepad and a snack and set off in search of a quiet park bench or beautiful overlook. Their goal? To sit and think to get to know themselves even better.

Pisces are very compassionate towards everyone in their life, especially towards themselves. If they feel like they’re doing too much or about to burn out, they’ll slow down, press pause, and take a moment to reflect. It’s one of their most admirable traits, and one others can learn from.