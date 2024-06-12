These 3 Zodiac Signs Tend To Have Short-Lived Relationships

Many zodiac signs will treat a first date like a job interview. They want to know all about their Hinge match so they can run the numbers and assess whether or not they’ll be a good long-term partner. Meanwhile, other zodiac signs are more focused on good vibes and good times, so they don’t really care how long a relationship lasts.

Since they’re never looking for anything too serious, these zodiac signs are more than happy to have a short-lived relationship, like a summer fling or a whirlwind romance. According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, this is certainly the case for many fire signs. Their relationships are a lot like a sparkler on the 4th of July — they burn extra bright and then quickly fizzle out.

Other zodiac signs find themselves in short-lived relationships because they value their independence, so they often feel stifled or bored when they’re spoken for. They like to meet new people and go on dates but rarely dream about their wedding day. If a relationship starts to feel cozy, complacent, or a little too serious, they take it as their cue to leave.

Below, an astrologer shares the three zodiac signs who always have short-lived relationships.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

According to Bell, Aries is the ultimate firecracker of the zodiac. “They’re always ready to ignite thanks to their bold Mars ruler,” she says. They’re also the first sign of the astrological year, which means they’re good at starting things, but not so good at finishing.

Add it all together and you get a sign who feels excited at the beginning of a relationship when everything is fresh and fun, but one who quickly loses interest as the weeks and months march on. They might end things after a petty argument, a minor misunderstanding — or simply because someone shiny and new comes along.

As a fire sign, Aries is also naturally magnetic. Everyone turns to look when they enter a room, so they have no problem at all when it comes to meeting new people. They always have a dozen admirers and are spoiled for choice when dating.

“Plus, they're all about that independence, so they might dip out when things get too serious,” says Bell. In any case, this zodiac sign rarely makes it to the six-month mark in a relationship.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

LeoPatrizi/E+/Getty Images

This air sign is quick to fall in love and even quicker to break up. It isn’t in a Gemini’s nature to settle into a stable, long-term relationship. While they might think that’s what they want, they quickly realize they prefer to keep their options open.

As Bell says, their ruling planet Mercury imbues them with a quick-witted personality and a constant need for mental stimulation, which means they get bored easily. Even if a Gemini is head-over-heels for a new partner, they’ll soon find themselves back on the apps or in the bars so they can flirt, chat, and revel in all the attention.

“They're all about exploring new things and meeting new people, which can make them kinda flighty when it comes to relationships,” says Bell. “They're always on the hunt for the next big adventure.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Drazen_/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius is all about freedom and living life on their own terms, says Bell. This trait stems from their planetary ruler Jupiter, which represents expansion, luck, and abundance. This fire sign is always ready to fall in love and they’re more than happy to bounce from relationship to relationship.

They’ll date a coworker, have a fling with a neighbor, or dive into a whirlwind romance with a Vespa tour guide in Italy, but nothing will last longer than a month. Whenever a Sagittarius meets someone new they always warn them not to get too cozy or comfortable, since they know they won’t be sticking around.

Sagittarians prefer to live in the moment and see where the wind takes them. They want the freedom to change their mind at a moment’s notice or move to a new city without having to explain themselves. It’s why short-lived relationships work best for them, and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion