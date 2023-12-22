Standing up for yourself is way easier said than done. It takes a lot of guts to point out when someone is stepping on your toes or not taking you seriously, whether it’s at work, in public, or in a friendship. But for certain zodiac signs, standing up for themselves is second nature.

It’s also a big priority. While many signs are naturally laidback and unbothered, others are super-quick to announce when they feel they’ve been wronged. According to astrologer Stina Garbis, the signs most likely to stand up for themselves tend to be represented by battle-ready ruling planets, such as Mars or Saturn.

With this type of confident energy coursing through their veins, these members of the zodiac are always down to have tough conversations about boundaries and feelings. Standing up for yourself does require a mini confrontation, but that comes quite easily to them.

A zodiac sign’s element can also push them to react. While an air sign might breezily accept that they got the wrong order in a restaurant — and happily eat a pizza when they actually wanted fries — a fire sign is more likely to send the dish right back. They aren’t rude about it, but they aren’t going to pretend to be OK with it, either.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs that always stand up for themselves, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Good Brigade/DigitalVision/Getty Images

As the first sign of the astrological year, Aries has a lot of get-up-and-go energy. They dive into things headfirst, and that includes standing up for themselves when need be. If a friend says something that rubs them the wrong way, for example, they’ll point it out immediately and ask what they meant. Aries prefers to fix friend drama ASAP so that everyone can move on.

They also stand up for themselves when people talk over them at work. Instead of daydreaming about what they would like to say to John in accounting, they just go ahead and say it. “Aries is ruled by Mars, so they don’t back down for anything,” Garbis says. “When faced with opposition, they always tell it how they see it.”

This fire sign also runs to the rescue when they spot something unfair happening to others. Their eyes are constantly scanning the horizon for mini injustices, whether a coworker is eating someone else’s food in the communal kitchen or someone’s cutting in line at the grocery store. When they see an issue, they’re the first to call it out.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

GeorgiNutsov/E+/Getty Images

“Scorpio, with their Pluto ruler and ancient Mars ruler, is another sign that will not be stepped on or pushed over,” say Garbis. Add in the fact they’re represented by the scorpion and it means this sign isn’t afraid to use their proverbial stinger when necessary. According to Garbis, nothing burns quite like a Scorpio comeback.

This water sign is also known for being in touch with their emotions, so they’re highly tuned in to exactly how they feel during every interaction. If they sense that someone is being rude or disrespectful, they won’t be able to rest until they arrange a sit-down conversation and share what’s on their mind.

Scorpio also values trust more than anything, which is why they’re super open and honest about their feelings in relationships. They’re always ready to talk about their needs, and they’re also quick to point out when a boundary has been crossed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Drs Producoes/E+/Getty Images

“Capricorn is a natural born leader,” says Garbis, and that’s on full display when they stand up for themselves at work. If someone is treading on their toes or talking over them in a meeting, they’ll calmly point it out and set things right.

“They’re good at standing up for themselves, and they also stand up for the little guy,” she adds. This is all thanks to their pragmatic earth sign energy, as well as their Saturn ruling planet. In Roman mythology, Saturn defended his mother’s honor, says Garbis, and Capricorn brings that same strength to their daily lives.

Capricorn also shines when they have tough conversations, which they always approach with a level head. They’ll expertly break down what went wrong, and then they’ll lay down some ground rules so it doesn’t happen again.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer