9 Dating Podcasts About Everything From Breakups To Tinder

Podcasts are a great medium for learning new information, exposing yourself to other points of view, and expanding your thinking — and they're not always just about the news. With the rapid growth of podcasts in recent years, the number of topics available include virtually anything you can think of. If you're interested in all things love, sex, and dating and want to switch it up from your usual intake of articles, there are some fantastic podcasts about dating out there.

The cool thing about dating podcasts is that even just within the single category, there are several different types of podcasts you can listen to based on what you're interested in. If you're looking for advice on how to maneuver through any dating issues you may have, there are podcasts available that feature relationship experts who offer up great tips. If you want to listen to a podcast that will help you get through a breakup, there are some that talk about methods of healing. Or, even if you just want to listen to dating problems other people are having, there are podcasts for that as well.

Whatever you're looking for is probably available, and this list of dating podcasts is here to narrow it down for you:

1. Savage Lovecast Savage Lovecast is hosted by author and sex-advice columnist Dan Savage, who has been giving relationship advice since his alternative-weekly column in 1991. As a queer man, his podcasts cover a range of topics about sex, dating, and relationships all while providing a LGBTQ perspective and drawing on his own experiences. Savage Lovecast, running since 2006, is structured as an advice call-in podcast, where Savage offers funny and impassioned tips for those in need of guidance.

2. U Up? If you're interested in taking a deep dive into understanding the modern dating world as it exists, U Up? is a great choice. The podcast features Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid as they discuss everything related to modern dating ranging from dating apps to confronting bad texters. The show is lighthearted and funny but genuinely does its best to bring to light all of the oddities that occur in dating in the 21st century.

3. DTR DTR is all about maneuvering the digital dating world. The podcast features everything tech-and-sex related you could think of: from ghosting to pick-up lines on profile pictures, the show covers everything a tech-obsessed millennial might want to know. Also known as the "official Tinder podcast," DTR is super interactive and sometimes even sets its listeners up on dates with each other.

4. Swipe Out Swipe Out is a podcast that talks about everything awkward when it comes to dating and trying to find love. The host, Alix McAlpine, met her boyfriend while recording the first season, and now gives other single, dating people around the world the chance to share their stories. It's all about helping guests and listeners alike talk about their experiences and try to figure out what it is exactly that they want out of love.

5. Help! I Suck At Dating The Bachelor enthusiasts should take a seat for this one. Dean Unglert, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Jared Haibon all join together on Help! I Suck at Dating to help each other figure out how to be better romantic partners. The three cohosts talk to relationship experts, psychics, and other celebrities to hear about their experiences in different relationship situations. The entire preface of the show is to help everyone — the hosts, guests, and listeners alike — grow as individuals.

6. Call Your Girlfriend Do you have a long-distance bestie that you turn to whenever you have relationship problems? Yeah, me too. And Call Your Girlfriend understands — in fact the whole show is based on this. The podcast features hosts Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman who call each other every week to discuss a range of topics, especially women demanding their rightful dues when it comes to their relationships. You'll feel like your own besties are talking you through a rough breakup and reminding you that you deserve better.

7. Deeper Dating If you're looking for a more holistic and research-based method to finding love and handling relationships, Deeper Dating is all that and so much more. The show is hosted by author and psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, who discusses intimacy and spirituality in a way that involves research and pragmatism. The podcast doesn't just focus on finding love, it explores healthy ways to keep it, including reassessing a person's own actions within a relationship.

8. Where Should We Begin? You can learn a lot about yourself and how you date by listening to other couples and their problems. And this is the exact preface of the podcast Where Should We Begin? Each show allows you to sit in on a couple's therapy session and learn about the different experiences and issues other couples face. You learn beside them and begin to understand how you think about certain things as well as what you value. In addition, you get to follow couples on their journeys toward being better partners.