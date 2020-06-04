Following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, a number of demonstrations and protests have taken place against police brutality, anti-Blackness, and systematic racism in the United States. But these issues are not exclusive to the U.S., they exist on a global scale, and are present in all aspects of UK life also. In this country, a disproportionately high number of people from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds die "as a result of use of force and restraint by police," according to investigative charity Inquest, and incidents such as the Windursh scandal illustrate the ways in which anti-Blackness is entrenched in our political and social systems.

Standing in solidarity for Black Lives Matter on both sides of the Atlantic is a powerful – and necessary – way to enact change, but it is also important to listen and learn about the Black British experience, be that by reading books or articles on the matter, listening to podcasts, or supporting anti-racist organisations. What we watch is another way of educating ourselves, and that includes the television shows and films we stream. To that end, here are a sample of movies and series that offer meaningful glimpses into the lives and experiences (including what it is like to encounter anti-Blackness first hand) of the Black British community; some through comedy, others through drama.

TV Shows

1. 'Chewing Gum' Mark Johnson Michaela Coel's award-winning TV series Chewing Gum follows Beyoncé-obsessed Tracey Gordon as she tries to understand the world outside of her strictly religious household. Watch on All4

2. 'Top Boy' William Richards/Netflix Set in a fictional East London housing estate, Top Boy follows its residents as they deal with the ongoing tensions between drug gangs in the area. Top Boy was taken off air in 2013 after two season but last year, much to fans delight, rapper Drake stepped in to revive the show. Season three is not yet available to stream, but seasons one and two are on Netflix UK. Watch on Netflix UK

3. 'Sunny D' BBC/Dane Baptiste/Youtube Still living with his parents and fast approaching 30, Dane (played by British comedian Dane Baptiste) is becoming increasingly frustrated with life, and his hilariously unsuccessful attempts at bettering himself are brilliantly displayed in this 2016 BBC comedy, now available to watch via Baptise's Youtube channel. Watch on Youtube

4. 'Youngers' E4/Youtube E4’s 2013 comedy-drama Youngers centres on a group of aspirational teens from South East London who dream of making it big in the urban music scene. Watch on Amazon UK

5. 'Timewasters' ITV2 A struggling jazz band from South London discover that an elevator in a run-down block of flats is actually a time machine. A hilarious, joyful show of friendship and misadventure.

6. 'Meet the Adebanjos' Netflix An award-winning sitcom about a British family living in Peckham. Bayo and Gladys Adebanjo are a first-generation Nigerian couple who are raising their British-born children. Meet the Adebanjos uses humour to portray what a clash of African traditional values and British culture can look like. All three season and 50 episodes are now available to stream on Netflix UK. Watch on Netflix UK

Films

1. 'Been So Long' Netflix A romantic drama set in Camden, Been So Long sees Michaela Coel and Arinzé Kene shows off their singing skills in a beautiful tale of love, motherhood, and modern dating told partly through music. Watch on Netflix

2. 'Gone Too Far' YouTube Yemi (played by BAFTA nominee Malachi Kirby) can’t wait for his brother to come to their family home and join him in Peckham. However, when Iku (O.C. Ukeje) turns up from Nigeria, Yemi’s less than impressed. Gone Too Far follows them over the course of a day as the brothers work out what family really means in their case. Watch on Amazon Prime UK

3. 'No Shade' AAA Film / Youtube Directed by Clare Anyiam-Osigwe BME, No Shade follows the story of freelance photographer Jade, who struggles to navigate through the modern-day dating world due to a lingering presence of colourism and the widespread fetishisation of black women. Watch on Amazon Prime UK

4. 'Kidulthood' & 'Adulthood' Tmc/Cipher/Stealth/Kobal/Shutterstock Kidulthood and its sequel Adulthood, starring award-winning actors Noel Clark and Adam Deacon, document the life of a group of teens growing up in inner West London amidst an environment of drugs and knife crime. Rent Kidulthood and watch Adulthood on Amazon Prime UK

5. 'Blue Story' Paramount Timmy and Marco become best friends after meeting at school in Peckham but exterior pressures and a never-ending cycle of gang war pushes them to become rivals. Starring BAFTA Rising Star winner Michael Ward, Blue Story is an award-winning work that authentically portrays London gang culture as it is today. Rent on Amazon Prime UK

6. A Moving Image Vimeo Nina (played by Tanya Fear) returns to the community she grew up in only to find it looks completely different from how she left it. A Moving Image follows Nina and she learns about the gentrification of her neighbourhood, discovers how she may have been complicit it, and works out what she can do, as an artist, to atone for that. Rent on Amazon Prime UK

7. 'And They Knew Light' Hannah Young/Shutterstock Musician, author, and creator Caleb Femi is behind the lyrical short film And They Knew Light, which offers a picture of what it's like to be young, Black, and living in London in the 21st century through poetry and elements of dance and visual art. Watch on Youtube

8. 'Bullet Boy' Shine/Bbc/Kobal/Shutterstock Ashley Walters' second appearance on this list, this time appearing in 2004's Bullet Boy. Ricky (played by Walters) is determined to turn his life around after a stint in prison, but is brought back into crime after a minor incident with a gang member. Bullet Boy demonstrates the effects inner-city crime can have on families, and how a seemingly trivial action can lead to a multitude of violent consequences. Rent on Amazon Prime UK

9. 'The Last Tree' Picturehouse / Youtube In The Last Tree, a young boy named Femi sees his life change when he moves from his foster mother's home in rural Lincolnshire to London to live with his birth mother. An exploration of identity and family, this poignant tale has received high praise from critics. Rent on Amazon Prime UK

10. 'Second Coming' Zero Media/Youtube Debbie Tucker Green’s BAFTA-nominated Second Coming has been described as a "dreamy, ambiguous urban parable." Putting aside the supernatural element of this film (Jackie, played by Nadine Marshall, becomes pregnant by what appears to be divine intervention), Second Coming is full of stunning performances that perfectly illustrate the troubles of married life and parenthood. Rent on Amazon Prime UK

11. 'Sitting In Limbo' BBC/Left Bank Pictures/Des Willie Sitting In Limbo stars Patrick Robinson as Anthony, who, after 50 years of living, working, and paying taxes in the UK is wrongfully detained by the Home Office and threatened with deportation. The Windrush scandal is something that, for most people, came to light only in the last couple of years, and this dramatisation will help educate viewers further on the injustices that took place. Coming to BBC One on June 8, 2020

12. 'Babymother' YouTube One to watch from the British Film Institute (BFI) archives, Babymother follows the story of Anita (played by Anjela Lauren Smith), who's raising two young children with the help of her mother Edith (Corinne Skinner-Carter) in a North London estate. But when she’s asked to perform at a local show, her dreams of becoming a dancehall star start to come true. Described by the BFI as a "feminist triumph," Babymother offers insight into the colourful world of '90s British Caribbean dancehall culture and is widely considered to be the first Black British musical. Rent on BFI Player

Films & TV series to learn about Black British history While the films and shows above offer us insight into contemporary British Black culture and the struggles Black people face today in terms of racism and oppression, the works portray Black British culture time periods past. These films and TV shows will help viewers to build a picture of what historical events, cultural touchstones, and political movements led to Black British life as it is today.

1. 'In The Long Run' Sky Created by and starring Idris Elba, Sky series In The Long Run follows the Easmon family as they welcome a relative from Sierra Leone into their Hackney home. Set during the 1981 anti-racism protests that began in Brixton, this series uses humour to depict what it can be like to settle into British life and highlights the historical importance of the period. Watch on NOWTV

2. Playing Away Director Horace Ové uses cricket as the backdrop in his film Playing Away to highlight the fact that racism isn't just perpetrated in words and actions but also in what people class as the ‘norm.’ Rent on BFI Player

3. 'Yardie' Studio Canal/Youtube Idris Elba’s 2018 directorial debut, Yardie is a film based on Victor Headley’s novel of the same name and tells the story of Dennis "D" Campbell, a man who crosses paths with the man who killed his brother while working on behalf of a Jamaican gangster in Hackney, London. Although some of the early scenes in Yardie are set in Jamaica, much of the action takes place in 1970s London, giving viewers a glimpse into what Black British culture looked like at that time. Rent on Amazon Prime UK

4. 'Guerilla' chrisharris/Sky Also set in 1970s London, Guerilla is a TV series that follows a young couple (played by Freida Pinto and Babou Ceesay) whose world is shaken when they liberate a political prisoner and form a radical underground cell. Guerilla tells the story of how the political unrest and oppression at this time had very human consequences. Rent on Amazon Prime UK

5. 'Young Soul Rebels' YouTube Two DJs embark on solving a friend’s murder against the backdrop of late-1970s London. Young Soul Rebels shines a light on the youth movements of the time and takes us on a journey around the UK capital from a Dalston barber to a West End office to soul clubs and city parks. Rent on Amazon Prime UK

6. 'Burning An Illusion' Pat (played by Cassie McFarlane) is a young, independent black woman growing up in West London against the volatile backdrop of Margaret Thatcher’s Britain. Stop and searches are rife. As tensions rise and the Brixton and Toxteth protests draw ever closer, Burning An Illusion tells the story of how Pat has to work out where she’ll take a stand and keep her relationships intact. Rent on BFI Player