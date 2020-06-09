How To Deal With Your Partner's Worst Habit In Quarantine, Based On Their Zodiac Sign

Whether it's leaving dishes in the kitchen sink, picking fights, or creating a pile of crumbs in bed so deep you could make a snow angel, everyone has their own set of quirks. And part of being in a relationship is learning to love your partner anyway. But if you've been spending more time together than usual during the pandemic, it can shine a spotlight on their flaws, and leave you wondering how to deal with your partner's worst habit in quarantine.

If you look at it from an astrological standpoint, certain habits will be more likely to occur than others, thanks to the personality traits associated with their zodiac sign. But beyond pinpointing a reason why your partner is the way they are, getting along in quarantine is always going to be more about compromise.

It's much easier to go to separate corners of your apartment and stare daggers at each other, but talking it out and coming up with a game plan in order to keep the peace will be so much more helpful.

Below, you'll find the worst habit your partner has while in quarantine, based on their zodiac sign, and the best way to deal with it.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Wanting To Go Out Aries is all about action, so your partner will probably complain a lot about feeling stuck at home during quarantine — and they might even look for ways to cheat the rules, and forgo social distancing. Obviously, it's important to be safe, so do your best to get on the same page about social distancing practices. You can also look for constructive ways to pass the time. Have you been meaning to paint your living room? Or build a website? Use this extra time to do it together, so you both have a feeling of accomplishment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Sleeping All Day Taurus is great at getting things done under usual circumstances, but something about quarantine has triggered their desire to become one with the couch. Of course, since they're the sign of the bull, they'll be stubborn and refuse to move if you suggest doing something else, like going for a walk, taking an online class — or any of the other innumerable things you can do from home. Ultimately, it'll be up to them to decide what they do with their day. But you can lead by example. If you're worried about your partner falling into a rut, offer these suggestions and hopefully they'll join in.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Talking Nonstop Geminis are awesome conversationalists. But when you hit hour three of your partner talking (or texting) nonstop, it can lead to some tension. While you obviously shouldn't tell them they're being annoying, it is fair to ask for a little peace and quiet. Figure out a time of day when chatting is fair game, like when you're eating dinner, or before going to bed. This is when your partner can vent about how they're feeling, or go into detail about that story they've been bursting to share. If they forget, and launch into a monologue at 2 p.m. while you're trying to work, gently remind them of what you both agreed to.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Picking Fights Cancer is an emotional sign. Usually, they're able to find balance by blowing off steam at work, at the gym, etc. But now that you're in close quarters, their passive aggression will fall on you. The next time they try to pick a fight over something small — like how you left one second on the microwave — have a check-in to figure out what's really going on.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): Not Giving You Space Since Leo craves attention, chances are your partner's worst habit right now is following you around the house, and asking to be entertained. When you're trying to work, they want to watch a movie. And when you're reading, they want to talk. Talk about setting up a few boundaries for the rest of quarantine, like if they see you with a book, that's their cue to look for something else to do. But also make sure you're doing fun things as a couple, since that can easily slip away. Start a Wednesday night movie tradition, read aloud to each other, or do at-home workouts together.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): Being Too Controlling Virgo is all about routine, so finding themselves in a new one can be tough. They might respond by doubling down on their cleaning habits, or coming up with strict rules for your time at home together. Remind them that you're sharing a space, and that means you both have a right to feel comfortable. It can help to create something simple, like a chore chart. But beyond that, talk about the importance of keeping the peace by letting go of control.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): Leaving Messes Everywhere Libras may have the best intentions when it comes to how they interact with others, but they aren't the best at follow-through. While in quarantine, this can mean leaving half-finished projects around the house, making a meal and not cleaning up, or climbing into bed with crumbly snacks — and being totally oblivious what's left in their wake. Have a quick chat about it and come up with an agreement for chores.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): Ignoring You As a water sign, Scorpios feel their emotions deeply, so they're likely extra stressed right now, and worried about the entire world. And that can mean retreating from the relationship, possibly by not answering texts, or going to bed super early in order to be alone. While it's fine for your partner to take time for themselves, the bad habit comes from shutting you out. That's never good for a relationship, which is why you'll want to find ways to open up to each other. Ask what you can do to help them feel better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): Being "Too" Honest When you're spending every day together, it leaves a lot of spare time for Sagittarius to say the wrong thing. So don't be surprised if they've gotten into the habit of blurting out something rude, or being a bit too honest with how they feel. Sagittarius isn't known for their tact. If they're accidentally hurting your feelings, and it's been causing tension while in quarantine, point it out. They may not mean to be rude, and could just need a gentle reminder to stop.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): Working 24/7 Without an office to go to, Capricorn may have a tougher time knowing when to call it quits for the day. They tend to work too hard, but quarantine will find them working harder — even if it's on personal projects. But it's also important to strike a balance, especially when sharing a space. If they're still taking loud work calls at midnight, for instance, it'll be time to chat. Come up with a schedule that works for both of you, but also find ways to have fun while at home and let off some steam.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): Being Unpredictable These are uncertain times, and many people are coping as best they can by creating a routine similar to the one they had pre-pandemic. But will your Aquarius partner join in? Probably not. They're known for always doing their own thing, and that will be on full display now that rules and routines have shifted. They'll stay up late and ignore phone calls — and you won't be able to guess what they'll do next, as a result. Of course, it's up to your partner how they spend their day. But if it's been stressing you out, or you're worried they're forgetting their obligations, check in with your partner.