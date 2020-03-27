Another great way to get it on with someone virtually is to engage in mutual or guided masturbation. Again, there are tons of ways to navigate getting it on. Decide whether you want to be video chatting, talking on the phone, or texting and messaging each other about your experiences. Discuss whether you prefer masturbating at the same time, or taking turns to instruct each other on what to do.

According to Dr. Carolina Pataky, sex therapist and co-founder of the Love Discovery Institute, when you're not with someone in person, it can be harder for them to pick up your moaning or body language. So, try to be as explicit and detailed as possible. Describe where you're touching yourself, for how long, and what it feels like. Are you using your hands or a toy? Are you aroused? Do you imagine what they would feel like if you were together? Give them all the dirty deets, and ask them to do the same.

If you want to experiment with some consensual power play, take turns telling each other what to touch. Tell them how long they can play with themselves and where you want them to put their hands. Decide if they can use their fingers or a toy. Set a timer and make them stop when you say so. Do you want them to beg you or ask you for permission to do something? Take turns calling the shots and setting the scene.