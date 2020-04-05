Based on the fantasy novel of the same name by Phillipa Pearce, Tom’s Midnight Garden is about a young boy who is sent to live with his aunt and uncle in their flat after his brother contracts measles. Owing to the fact that he might be infectious, Tom isn’t able to go out and play and this leaves him lonely and frustrated. Restlessness leaves him finding it harder to get to sleep and when he hears the big old grandfather clock in the hall strike 13, he checks out the small back yard which is now a beautiful garden. There he meets a young girl called Hattie who he has magical adventures with. But, it seems only he can see her and she can see him. And so follows lots of adventure and mystery that is a true heartwarmer from start to finish. – Aoife Hanna