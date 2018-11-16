The holidays haven't arrived yet, but it looks like we're all getting some presents early this year. With so many exciting movies and TV shows to watch this weekend, there's guaranteed to be something for everyone to enjoy, either curled up on the couch or with plenty of popcorn at your local movie theater.

Harry Potter fans looking to add a little bit more magic to their lives can finally enjoy the second installment in the Fantastic Beasts series, The Crimes of Grindelwald, which officially arrives in theaters this weekend. Whether you're a hardcore Hogwarts fan excited to see all of the references to the original series in this newest chronicle of Newt Scamander's (Eddie Redmayne) adventures or you're just there to see some magical creatures come to life, The Crimes of Grindelwald should cast a spell over you. (Just remember to BYOB at your theater — Bring Your Own Butterbeer.)

Of course, there are plenty of other options for filmgoers who need to satisfy the whole family: there's the Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne comedy Instant Family, in case you like like to mix your laughter with a few tears, and the Viola Davis-starring heist thriller, Widows, which will entice both the action buff and the awards season junkie with its unforgettable performances and wall-to-wall excitement.

And we haven't even gotten started on all of the streaming options available this weekend, which include an animated female superhero adventure and a princess-centric rom-com that is perfect for anyone wanting to get into the holiday spirit a little early.

1 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald' — Theaters Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube The second installment of this five-film series about the Wizarding World in the 1920s finds everyone's favorite magizoologist, Newt Scamander, being recruited by Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to help put a stop to Gindelwald (Johnny Depp) and his plot to have pureblooded wizards rule over all non-magical beings. But to answer the most important question of all, yes, there are Nifflers in this film.

2 'Widows' — Theaters 20th Century Fox on YouTube Get your true crime fix with this heist thriller, which stars Oscar winner Viola Davis as a woman who attempts to carry out her late husband's final robbery with the help of the widowed wives of his crew. The film is already getting major awards buzz, thanks to standout performances from Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Bryan Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, and a scene-stealing pup named Olivia.

3 'The Princess Switch' — Netflix Netflix on YouTube Sure, there's still more than a month until Christmas, but it's never too early to get that jolly and bright feeling. Netflix has just the film for anyone who wants to kick off the holidays early: The Princess Switch, a rom com which stars Vanessa Hudgens as a duchess and a baker who switch places for the holidays — and find love in the process.

4 'Instant Family' — Theaters Paramount Pictures on YouTube Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne star in this family comedy about a couple who foster three children — a teenager and her two younger siblings — and hijinks, love, and many tears ensue. Consider it a guaranteed feel-good film that will help boost you through all of those awkward Thanksgiving conversations headed your way next week.

5 'She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power' — Netflix DreamWorksTV on YouTube A reboot of the classic '80s animated hero, She-Ra centers on an orphan named Adora who leaves her "Evil Horde" army after a sword turns her into the mythical hero, She-Ra. From there, she sets out on a quest to defeat her former Horde and teams up with other Princesses of Power in order to fight evil. It's the perfect dose of badass girl power, with all of the nostalgic joy of watching Saturday morning cartoons as a little kid.

6 'CAM' — Netflix Netflix on YouTube Are you a still a little sad that Halloween is already over? Let CAM, a horror film about a cam girl named Alice (Madeline Brewer) who finds that her identity (and body) has been stolen by someone who is broadcasting sick and twisted acts online. It's a thriller for the social media age — and it might just be scary enough to make you think about deleting your accounts.

7 'Grey's Anatomy' — ABC, Hulu Giphy There's always plenty of drama going on at Grey Sloan Memorial, but the fall finale of Grey's Anatomy, which aired on Thursday, Nov. 15, may have just taken things to a whole new level — we're talking pregnancy reveals, secret hookups, and some truly grotesque holiday-related emergencies in the ER.

8 'How To Get Away With Murder' — ABC, Hulu Giphy Another TGIT favorite that's worth catching up on during its winter hiatus? How To Get Away With Murder, which celebrated its fall finale on Thursday, Nov. 15 with a wedding between Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) and Connor (Jack Falahee) and a shocking death that sets off a brand new mystery.