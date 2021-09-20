Chalk it up to going through really hard times lately or just having an awesome childhood pop-culture-wise, but it seems like everyone is feeling extra nostalgic lately. Looking back to past fun (and simpler) times is super comforting and gives you that little boost of serotonin to get through the day. Even if you’ve never lived through certain decades, it’s pretty fun to imagine what life would’ve been like partying at Studio 54 or just wearing ’80s-inspired neon eyeshadow on the reg. And I have to confess: Whenever a beauty brand decides to come out with something new that tugs on those nostalgic heartstrings, I am all in.

2021 is the year of nostalgic beauty — and people are paying homage to the early aughts in all kinds of ways (hairstyles, makeup looks, clothing, you name it). From Lisa Frank’s magical, rainbow-themed designs to Cher Horowitz’s super preppy aesthetic, there’s something that will give everyone a thrill. These 1990s and early 2000s-inspired beauty collections do not disappoint. So for those like me who like to romanticize the past (in a healthy way, of course), this is for you.

Below are 11 fun collections that will remind you of your childhood favorites.

1 Orly x Lisa Frank Orly x Lisa Frank Nail Wraps - Forrest Ulta $11.99 See On Ulta With the bright colors, fun designs, adorable characters, fans of Lisa Frank’s whimsical world know that everything she produces induces pure happiness. In this special nail collab with Orly, you can find super fun nail stickers, like this rainbow animal print, as well as bright shades and shimmers of polish.

2 TELLA NAILS ’90s Capsule Collection Strawberries & Créme TELLA NAILS $16 See On TELLA NAILS Will the world ever tire of the ’90s revival? Probably not and honestly, praise be — the 1990s ruled. Continue living out those nostalgic vibes with these press-on nails. TELLA NAILS has a press-on for every nail size and its newest ’90s capsule collection features three designs celebrating the glorious decade. This minimal white swirl will go with any look and is perfect for the fall season.

3 Pura Disney Princess Fragrances Mulan Magnolia Flower Pura $9.80 See On Pura Home fragrance brand Pura is paying homage to the OG Disney Princesses (whose era was top-tier Disney IMO). Belle, Jasmine, and Mulan are each getting the royal treatment with their own special scents. Try Mulan’s home fragrance: It’s a mix of bergamot, magnolia, and white amber for a warm musk that will your home feel extra cozy. Plus, she’s arguably the best princess out of all of them, but that’s an argument for another post.

5 Invisible x Crayola Crayola Kids Multi-Pack 10pc Invisibobble $10 See On Invisibobble As someone who adored back-to-school shopping from the time I was in kindergarten up until the 12th grade, this Crayola collab with Invisibobble just speaks to my type-A heart. You’ll find hair accessories in fun bright colors and the most adorable packaging.

6 HipDot x Clueless Limited Edition Clueless Collectors Box HipDot $108 See On HipDot More than 25 years later, Clueless remains a true classic. To commemorate such an iconic film, HipDot’s collectors box includes a tinted lip oil set, a blush palette encased in a ’90s cell phone-shaped box, a pastel eyeshadow palette, and a fluffy pen. And were you expecting anything other than all-pink packaging? As if.

7 Charlotte Tilbury Super Nudes Collection Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick In Super Fabulous Sephora $34 See On Sephora One of the best matte lipsticks in the game just got a whole lot better. The Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick is dedicating its newest launch to the decade that put nude lips on the map: the 1990s. You’ll find four new shades — Catwalking, Coverstar, Super Fabulous, and Supermodel — to give you that ’90s nude lip. And thanks to its super smooth, moisturizing formula, you get a matte finish without drying out your lips.

8 Vacation’s Retro Sunscreen Oil Chardonnay Oil SPF 30 Vacation $22 See On Vacation When you think about parties and fun, you rarely associate it with sunscreen — until now. With the launch of Vacation Inc., the ’80s-inspired sunscreen collection brings all the retro party vibes and a piece of paradise with its amazing scent. (It might be the best smelling sunscreen out there.) You’ll find classic sunscreen formulas, mineral SPFs, and this sunscreen oil.

9 Inked By Dani ’90s Temporary Tattoos Not ready to make the commitment of a real tattoo? No problem. Take a cue from Bella Hadid and try a temporary tattoo. Inked By Dani’s new decals are 1990s-inspired (because, of course) and you can channel those vibes with a cute but subtle butterfly outline.

10 Lottie London x My Little Pony Lottie London x My Little Pony Future Pop Star Sweet Lips, Cotton Candy Walmart $6.84 See On Walmart For something truly magical, turn to Lottie London’s newest launch. Inspired by My Little Pony, this new collection features fun eyeshadow palettes filled with color and shimmer, as well as colorful gel eyeliner and glossy lip pots.