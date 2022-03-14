11 Aries Tattoo Ideas Perfect For The Fire Sign

As we prepare to welcome spring, we’re also getting ready to usher in Aries season. Those with the fire sign Aries are known for their confidence, ambition, fearlessness, strength, optimism, and go-getter attitude. With all of those enviable qualities and more, it’s only right that those with birthdays that fall between March 21 and April 19 consider paying homage to their zodiac sign with an Aries tattoo. From interpretations of the ram to micro-symbols and constellations, the options are a-plenty.

"Aries is the untamed wildfire of the zodiac whose energy resembles the flame of a newly lit match,” Aries-born astrologer Alexandria Lettman previously told Bustle. “Aries is bold, opinionated, magnetizing, aggressively passionate, and does everything with a sense of urgency — but nothing can compare to the tremendous amount of self-love and optimism that Aries energy carries.” They’re the natural trendsetters of the zodiac, so it’s no surprise many celebs and artists share the sign, including Lady Gaga, Mandy Moore, Saoirse Ronan, Chance the Rapper, and Kourtney Kardashian.

Whether you’re in the market for new ink or want to make your first one extra special, keep scrolling for 11 chic Aries tattoo ideas that are sure to inspire a fiery convo with your tattoo artist.

1 Symbol With Flowers Aries, which is Latin for “ram,” is represented in the zodiac with this V-shaped symbol. Add flowers like those shown in this delicate design for an eye-catching touch.

2 Micro Zodiac Symbol If you’re looking for a true micro tattoo that shows off your zodiac sign, consider a super small Aries symbol in a discrete placement.

3 Floral Ram Go heavy on the pretty details with a tat like this one that flanks the outline of a ram’s head in flowers.

4 Simple Constellation Showcase the four stars of the Aries constellation with a simple piece like this minimal hand tattoo. The half moon adds a little extra whimsy.

5 Line Script Leave no room for interpretation with a minimalist line tattoo like this one that reads “aries” in gorgeous cursive print and all lowercase letters.

6 Abstract Ram Opt for an artful and less obvious take on an Aries tat with a scribble ram design like this one that’s unfinished in all the right ways.

7 Butterfly Wing Here, the Aries zodiac symbol plays double duty by also serving as the body of a beautifully shaded butterfly.

8 Colorful Constellation For a playful take on the Aries constellation, this work features a star polygon, a blackened one, the zodiac symbol, and a bright planet in pops of green, purple, and red.

9 Female Figure This line tattoo features the body of a woman and the horns of an Aries ram for an effect that’s worthy of a second look.

10 Floral Zodiac For an intricate yet dainty tattoo, arrange petals in the shape of the Aries zodiac symbol like the design seen here.