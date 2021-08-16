There’s no denying that the fluffy brow look is here for the long haul. A whole platter of beauty services exists solely to help you get fuller, Cara Delevingne-esque arches, from microblading to microfeathering and eyebrow lamination — but you can also get the look from home. If you weren’t born with a set of furry caterpillar-like brows, insiders are sharing tips that’ll zhuzh your arches to feathery perfection without ever having to step foot inside a salon.

Fluffy brows aren’t the same as big brows, BTW. If you look at the ever-popular lamination treatment, for example — which is essentially a perm for your brows — it delivers a brushed-up effect. “The look of fluffy brows gives the illusion that the brows aren’t groomed by letting the hair lay in a manner that appears unkempt, yet are perfectly shaped,” says Damone Roberts, a celebrity eyebrow expert whose clients include Gabrielle Union and Tracee Ellis Ross. One part of the style’s appeal? Its effortless vibe, says Roberts.

All you’ll need to achieve the laminated fluffy brow look are some tweaks to your grooming routine. Below, the professionals spill their secrets on how to get feathery arches using beauty products (hint: some of these might be sitting in your fridge).

1. Grow & Shape Your Brows

Before applying any brow products, you'll want to allow the hairs to grow and set them into your desired shape. Sania Vucetaj, founder of Sania Brow Bar in New York (and also the brow wiz behind Olivia Culpo’s stunning arches), actually recommends tossing your scissors. “By not trimming into your brows, your brows will start to grow out into a feathered full length,” she tells Bustle.

If you trim your brows at home, Jimena Garcia, Chanel’s brow artist, says it’s important to not snip the hairs in a row. Meaning: Don’t brush your hair up with a spoolie and cut in a straight line. “Trim every other one because it’s creating more of a fluff, and that’s what’s going to create more of that lamination look,” she explains. “When you use a product, it’ll be able to hold up because there’s not a lot of weight from the hair.”

Something to keep in mind when tweezing your brows: Whatever direction you’re plucking in, you’re restructuring the hair to grow in that way. “[Therefore,] if you really like your brows going up, you should pluck in that direction so your brows start growing out more upward,” says Garcia.

2. Exfoliate Regularly

If you want your brow hairs to stand up à la the lamination look, you’ll want to exfoliate underneath the brow, says Garcia. “When you do that [exfoliation], what happens is you take the dead cells and residue off the brow hair so it doesn’t weigh it down,” she explains. Doing this will also help your brow makeup go on better, she adds. Be sure to exfoliate the area once or twice a month.

To slough off buildup, Garcia recommends combining crushed-up pink sea salt with any face oil. “Mix the same amount of each on the palm of your hand and just move the mix in a circular motion around your bow,” she says.

3. Use A Lash Primer

One of the best products for fluffing your brows, according to Garcia, is an eyelash primer (yes, these can often be used on your arches). “Lash primer is used for strengthening and enhancing volume while coating the hair to achieve thickness to each strand,” she tells Bustle. “It’s a great base product as it extends the wear of anything used on top.”

Look for primers that contain conditioning peptides and nourishing vitamins like B5 and E, such as Lancôme’ Cils Booster XL Vitamin Infused-Mascara Primer and Eyelash Lifter. These dermatologist-approved ingredients work to make hairs look longer and fuller.

4. Do At-Home Conditioning Treatments

It also helps to do conditioning treatments on your eyebrow hair, which, besides supporting healthy growth, Garcia says softens the strands so they’re easier to manipulate. For a DIY recipe, she loves using egg whites on brow hair once or twice a month. “Take the egg white from an egg and apply it to your brow hair,” she explains. “It has all the complete proteins and essential amino acids to [help] rebuild the tissue in your hair.”

Garcia is also a huge fan of applying aloe vera to the brows either weekly or once a month. She recommends getting an actual aloe leaf, cutting it open, and using a spoolie to apply the clear gel to your brow hair. The moisturizing plant contains vitamins A, C, and E, which all promote healthy hair growth, she says.

If you’d prefer a less DIY alternative, Garcia says you can use a face oil as a brow conditioner. She recommends those rich in ingredients like jojoba oil, camellia oil, and jasmine extract, which is really good for hair breakage.”

5. Grab A Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil

In your makeup routine, pull out your trusty brow pencil (bonus points if it’s waterproof). “It’s helpful to take a waterproof eyebrow pencil and put it directly on the hair,” says Garcia. “Because it has a lot of wax, it’s not so much about filling in the holes but more so creating texture on the hair strands to create a thicker sturdier brow.”

As for the technique that’ll give you fluffy, feathery arches? “Apply the brow pencil in upward strokes in the direction of growth to make them appear as brow hair,” says Roberts. By doing this, the expert says it gives the illusion of more depth and a pop of color, which makes the eyes appear brighter, too.

6. Swipe On Highlighter

If you’re on a mission to make your brows shine all the way from the next block, Garcia turns to use an unexpected makeup product for more oomph. After using a brow pencil, she says to apply a highlighter on top of your arches. The added luster gives an instantly lifted effect.

7. Try Soap Brows

Another easy method for more feathery arches? Apply soap on your brows. “The trick is to take a clear or glycerin soap, and use a dry spoolie brush [to] pick up the soap dry, and then apply to dry brows,” says Elke Von Freudenberg, a celebrity eyebrow specialist. “The soap will set and create a very strong hold to the hairs so that they stay in place much longer.”

Pro tip: Von Freudenberg doesn’t recommend applying soap to wet brows or with a damp brush because it will only create a lather, which then won’t allow the hair to dry.

8. Apply Clear Gel

A simple clear brow gel can also significantly make a difference in achieving stand-out brows, says Roberts. “Brush the hair directly upward towards the hairline in a slow repetitive motion to get the brow hairs to lock in place,” the expert tells Bustle. For this approach, any clear one on the market will do the trick.