Fashion

32 Chic Plus-Size Outfits That Will Level-Up Your Fall Vibe

Spooky season approved.

plus size fall outfits 2022
Getty

As we transition into the best season of the year, it’s high time to start planning fall outfits. Cuffing season, pumpkin spice season, spooky season, sweater weather — whatever you name it, it calls for *fashun*.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m mourning the end of a carefree summer. But if anything can help the grieving process, it’s dreaming of all the looks I intend to wear for the warm fall days and those crisp autumn nights.

Thankfully, many of last year’s trends are being recycled, with the same go-to styles returning for 2022. That means styling trendy fall outfits won’t require a load of cash (bless). Leather jackets, abstract sweaters, oversize button-ups, and lots of Y2K aesthetics are on the up — the secret is styling them in a fresh new way.

Overall, for this season, the vibe is bold but wearable. Go for what makes you look good and feel good. As The Stylist Witch said of upcoming fall trends, “we’re past compromising comfort for the sake of aesthetics.” Preach!

Ahead, check out some plus-size fall outfits to add to your Pinterest board ASAP, styled by some of the most fabulous, curvy tastemakers in the game.

1

Bright Suits

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When paired with luxe suit separates, you’ll get some more wear out of your favorite summer crop tops like Iskra Lawrence in this bold orange outfit.

2

Leveled-Up Leggings

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

If you are still living in leggings (same, tbh), you can easily spice them up with a bold, bright oversized coat like Jazzmyne Jay.

3

Cool-Girl Cargos

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cargo can take any direction it wants: denim, leather, bright colors, or neutrals. The trend is surprisingly versatile.

4

Pops of Color

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Introduce a bright accent color to your spooky szn wardrobe, like Barbie Ferreira. Make it even more wearable with chunky black Dr. Martens.

5

Barbiecore

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

From Valentino runways to the new Barbie film, hot pink is here to stay. A sweater dress will bring that bright, summertime color into fall.

6

Goth Vibes

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Black is always the new black. Make the goth look your own, like model Paloma Elsesser, by playing with textures and prints.

7

Cozy Jumpsuits

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

A comfy jumpsuit gets a touch of polish with a rich, crushed velvet finish.

8

Fitted Tees

Sarah Chiwaya of Curvily styled a slip dress with a knotted statement tee to transition a summer dress into the perfect fall outfit.

9

Co-Ords

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

The best part of co-ords is that you get three plus-size outfits in one. The pants with a graphic tee, the top with your favorite pair of jeans, or the top and bottom together. This neutral set is perfect for any season.

10

Hot Girl Athleisure

Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elle’s Fashion and Beauty Director Danielle James lives up to her role in this street style look, rocking head-to-toe Ivy Park. The mix of athleisure and streetwear in vibrant hues truly makes the look feel fashion.

11

Trench Coats

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Layer a Matrix-esque trench coat over your favorite summer dress for an updated fit worthy of an autumn date night.

12

Preppy

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicola Coughlan shows off a modern aesthetic with a preppy, baby blue cardigan and gingham patterned miniskirt.

13

Visible Undies

Tess Holliday channeled a 2000s punk fantasy for icon, Gwen Stefani. She wore a sheer dress over a black bra and panties for a hella hot girl vibe.

14

Colorblock

Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

Colorblocking for fall gives you the perfect excuse to keep wearing bold colors. Even a black and white colorblock adds flair to an outfit that would otherwise be basic monochrome.

15

Flares

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Phaith Montoya proves that all you need for a great fall look is a pair of jeans. With flares coming back into the fold, it’s time to update your denim collection. (My favorite flared denim comes from Fashion To Figure, FYI.)

16

Slouchy Sweaters

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Don’t be afraid of an oversized fit — a cozy, boxy sweater will always provide a stylish ‘fit.

17

All-Over Plaid

Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As Beanie Feldstein shows, you can make plaid work for any occasion. That much print will always make a big statement.

18

Chic Plisse

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nothing beats the comfort of a stretchy plisse fabric, but the real highlight is how accommodating it is to every figure. Plus, as Lolly Adefope shows us, it always looks elevated.

19

Babydoll Dress

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell rocked this adorable babydoll dress by the brand Selkie, a favorite of plus-size babes everywhere. The chocolatey color makes a would-be summer dress feel like fall.

20

Dressy Tracksuits

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tracksuits hit every mark of my fall wardrobe must-haves. Comfortable, fashionable, functional, and cozy. Level-up with sparkly chains, clean sneakers, and elevated glam.

21

Sheer Layers

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheer looks are perfect for the days of fall that feel like summer. You can wear long sleeves, without the inevitable sweat.

22

Shirts As Dresses

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

If you don’t know Naomi Watanabe, meet your new style icon. The Japanese influencer showed off the perfect way to wear a button down shirt as a dress — a must-try styling trick.

23

Floral Prints

David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cottagecore is going to be just as popular in the coming months. It’s a perfect vibe for pumpkin patches and brunch dates.

24

Statement Skirts

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maxi skirts are having a moment — pair yours with a leather jacket like plus-size fashion icon Nicolette Mason.

25

Elevated Workwear

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

From the office to happy hour, a classic black suit will never not be chic. Ashley Graham made the look less corporate with her accessories, including the gold chain and gold lock clasp that you could recreate with a brooch.

26

Head-to-Toe Denim

Denise Bidot proved that a denim jumpsuit is great for the cooler months. Might I suggest this jumpsuit from Gabi Gregg X Fashion To Figure?

27

Luxe Leather

J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This look could not be more fall if it tried. Burgundy and leather are tentpoles of fall fashion — this combo feels especially glamorous.

28

Fall Neons

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This highlighter dress from Lizzo’s brand Yitty features long sleeves and waist cut-outs making it the perfect athleisure look for fall. When paired with classic white sneakers, it’s both comfy and chic.

29

Cowgirl Up

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leather and fringe are the key ingredients for country aesthetics. Keep that vibe going straight into fall.