As we transition into the best season of the year, it’s high time to start planning fall outfits. Cuffing season, pumpkin spice season, spooky season, sweater weather — whatever you name it, it calls for *fashun*.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m mourning the end of a carefree summer. But if anything can help the grieving process, it’s dreaming of all the looks I intend to wear for the warm fall days and those crisp autumn nights.

Thankfully, many of last year’s trends are being recycled, with the same go-to styles returning for 2022. That means styling trendy fall outfits won’t require a load of cash (bless). Leather jackets, abstract sweaters, oversize button-ups, and lots of Y2K aesthetics are on the up — the secret is styling them in a fresh new way.

Overall, for this season, the vibe is bold but wearable. Go for what makes you look good and feel good. As The Stylist Witch said of upcoming fall trends, “we’re past compromising comfort for the sake of aesthetics.” Preach!

Ahead, check out some plus-size fall outfits to add to your Pinterest board ASAP, styled by some of the most fabulous, curvy tastemakers in the game.

1 Bright Suits Robin L Marshall/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When paired with luxe suit separates, you’ll get some more wear out of your favorite summer crop tops like Iskra Lawrence in this bold orange outfit.

2 Leveled-Up Leggings Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If you are still living in leggings (same, tbh), you can easily spice them up with a bold, bright oversized coat like Jazzmyne Jay.

3 Cool-Girl Cargos Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cargo can take any direction it wants: denim, leather, bright colors, or neutrals. The trend is surprisingly versatile.

4 Pops of Color Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Introduce a bright accent color to your spooky szn wardrobe, like Barbie Ferreira. Make it even more wearable with chunky black Dr. Martens.

5 Barbiecore Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From Valentino runways to the new Barbie film, hot pink is here to stay. A sweater dress will bring that bright, summertime color into fall.

6 Goth Vibes Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black is always the new black. Make the goth look your own, like model Paloma Elsesser, by playing with textures and prints.

7 Cozy Jumpsuits Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images A comfy jumpsuit gets a touch of polish with a rich, crushed velvet finish.

8 Fitted Tees Instagram/@curvily Sarah Chiwaya of Curvily styled a slip dress with a knotted statement tee to transition a summer dress into the perfect fall outfit.

9 Co-Ords Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images The best part of co-ords is that you get three plus-size outfits in one. The pants with a graphic tee, the top with your favorite pair of jeans, or the top and bottom together. This neutral set is perfect for any season.

10 Hot Girl Athleisure Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elle’s Fashion and Beauty Director Danielle James lives up to her role in this street style look, rocking head-to-toe Ivy Park. The mix of athleisure and streetwear in vibrant hues truly makes the look feel fashion.

11 Trench Coats Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images Layer a Matrix-esque trench coat over your favorite summer dress for an updated fit worthy of an autumn date night.

12 Preppy Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicola Coughlan shows off a modern aesthetic with a preppy, baby blue cardigan and gingham patterned miniskirt.

13 Visible Undies Instagram/@tessholliday Tess Holliday channeled a 2000s punk fantasy for icon, Gwen Stefani. She wore a sheer dress over a black bra and panties for a hella hot girl vibe.

14 Colorblock Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images Colorblocking for fall gives you the perfect excuse to keep wearing bold colors. Even a black and white colorblock adds flair to an outfit that would otherwise be basic monochrome.

15 Flares Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images Phaith Montoya proves that all you need for a great fall look is a pair of jeans. With flares coming back into the fold, it’s time to update your denim collection. (My favorite flared denim comes from Fashion To Figure, FYI.)

16 Slouchy Sweaters Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Don’t be afraid of an oversized fit — a cozy, boxy sweater will always provide a stylish ‘fit.

17 All-Over Plaid Lars Niki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As Beanie Feldstein shows, you can make plaid work for any occasion. That much print will always make a big statement.

18 Chic Plisse David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nothing beats the comfort of a stretchy plisse fabric, but the real highlight is how accommodating it is to every figure. Plus, as Lolly Adefope shows us, it always looks elevated.

19 Babydoll Dress Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Natasha Rothwell rocked this adorable babydoll dress by the brand Selkie, a favorite of plus-size babes everywhere. The chocolatey color makes a would-be summer dress feel like fall.

20 Dressy Tracksuits Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tracksuits hit every mark of my fall wardrobe must-haves. Comfortable, fashionable, functional, and cozy. Level-up with sparkly chains, clean sneakers, and elevated glam.

21 Sheer Layers David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sheer looks are perfect for the days of fall that feel like summer. You can wear long sleeves, without the inevitable sweat.

22 Shirts As Dresses Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images If you don’t know Naomi Watanabe, meet your new style icon. The Japanese influencer showed off the perfect way to wear a button down shirt as a dress — a must-try styling trick.

23 Floral Prints David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images Cottagecore is going to be just as popular in the coming months. It’s a perfect vibe for pumpkin patches and brunch dates.

24 Statement Skirts Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maxi skirts are having a moment — pair yours with a leather jacket like plus-size fashion icon Nicolette Mason.

25 Elevated Workwear Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images From the office to happy hour, a classic black suit will never not be chic. Ashley Graham made the look less corporate with her accessories, including the gold chain and gold lock clasp that you could recreate with a brooch.

26 Head-to-Toe Denim Instagram/@denisebidot Denise Bidot proved that a denim jumpsuit is great for the cooler months. Might I suggest this jumpsuit from Gabi Gregg X Fashion To Figure?

27 Luxe Leather J. Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This look could not be more fall if it tried. Burgundy and leather are tentpoles of fall fashion — this combo feels especially glamorous.

28 Fall Neons Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This highlighter dress from Lizzo’s brand Yitty features long sleeves and waist cut-outs making it the perfect athleisure look for fall. When paired with classic white sneakers, it’s both comfy and chic.