13 Rhinestone Eye Makeup Looks, From Subtle Gems To Super Glam Cat-Eyes

Beauty
Elevate your glam.
Before The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd— which officially aired on June 4 via HBO Max — a cult-watched series by the name of Euphoria (which is, of course, directed by the same filmmaker, Samuel Levinson) ruled Sunday’s coveted time slot. And while both controversial series have a director *and* a crossover character in Alexa Demie’s Maddy Perez in common, there are more through-lines that fans of the two shows will likely notice.
Namely, considering Levinson has recently confirmed that both The Idol and Euphoria exist within the same universe, it makes all the sense in the world that the culture-shifting makeup would be a creative centerpiece in both stories. In other words? Lots of graphic liner, unruly glitter, and glistening rhinestone makeup looks aplenty.
Aside from Depp’s already-iconic glam moments on the show, summertime brings with it a desire to play with one’s look (especially as festival makeup trends kick up throughout the warmer months). And TBH, a bit of bedazzling can effortlessly elevate one’s daily go-to vibe.
In the mood to live out your wild pop star-inspired fantasy IRL? Here are 13 unique ways to incorporate rhinestones in your eye makeup, from subtle single stones to seriously out-there wings.