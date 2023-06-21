13 Rhinestone Eye Makeup Looks, From Subtle Gems To Super Glam Cat-Eyes

Before The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd— which officially aired on June 4 via HBO Max — a cult-watched series by the name of Euphoria (which is, of course, directed by the same filmmaker, Samuel Levinson) ruled Sunday’s coveted time slot. And while both controversial series have a director *and* a crossover character in Alexa Demie’s Maddy Perez in common, there are more through-lines that fans of the two shows will likely notice.

Namely, considering Levinson has recently confirmed that both The Idol and Euphoria exist within the same universe, it makes all the sense in the world that the culture-shifting makeup would be a creative centerpiece in both stories. In other words? Lots of graphic liner, unruly glitter, and glistening rhinestone makeup looks aplenty.

Aside from Depp’s already-iconic glam moments on the show, summertime brings with it a desire to play with one’s look (especially as festival makeup trends kick up throughout the warmer months). And TBH, a bit of bedazzling can effortlessly elevate one’s daily go-to vibe.

In the mood to live out your wild pop star-inspired fantasy IRL? Here are 13 unique ways to incorporate rhinestones in your eye makeup, from subtle single stones to seriously out-there wings.

1 Subtle Rhinestone Halo Aside from The Idol’s Jocelyn, Sabrina Carpenter is a pop star IRL — and her most recent on-stage glam moment featured some gorgeously placed rhinestones in a whimsical halo around her baby blue eyes.

2 Lower Liner Siren Vibes Siren eyes are very much on-trend, and this unique take on the mermaid-inspired look uses a row or mini rhinestones on the lower lashline to create that sultry, alluring gaze.

3 Graphic Lines I have a feeling this stunning glam from The Idol is going to inspire countless makeup moments to come this summer (and beyond).

4 Glistening Lashes For a glittering gaze, apply gemstones to your faux eyelashes instead of your lids.

5 ’90s-Era Inner Corner Stone Replace a highlighted inner corner with a single rhinestone for a very nostalgic ’90s-era look.

6 Mermaidcore Shades Of Blue Rainbow-hued rhinestones and blue eyeshadow is giving serious The Little Mermaid vibes IMO.

7 Studded Swirls Give the trending “anti-beauty” aesthetic a try with this more out-there look.

8 A Single Pearl At this year’s Met Gala, Gigi Hadid opted for a single pearl stone beneath each eye’s center and it was just *chef’s kiss.*

9 Really Red Gems ICYMI: All things red are *in* for summer — and that goes for manicures, lips, and even rhinestones.

10 Unexpected Nose Bridge Studs Although this trend isn’t necessarily on the eyes, this unique rhinestone trend has been made popular by pop stars like Camila Cabello and BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim (who just so happens to star in The Idol).

11 Symmetric Pearly Eyes For an otherworldly, ocean-inspired look for the warm summer months, apply tiny pearls all over the eye area.

12 Monochromatic Gemmed Wing Craving a classic wing, but want to take it to the next level? This monochromatic eye moment is the move.