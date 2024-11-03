Happy Daylight Savings! It’s a great week to add an extra cup of coffee to your daily routine as your body adjusts to the clock. And similarly, your wardrobe can help put some extra pep in your step — quite literally, I might add, if you rock a cute new pair of sneakers.

The moon enters hardworking Capricorn midweek, so if you’ve been feeling some added pressure around work deadlines, trust me, it’s not in your head. Opt for easy, mix-and-match work pieces that don’t require a ton of extra effort to style. And if you WFH, try experimenting with some fun accessories that will pop on your Zoom calls.

Inspired by this week’s horoscopes from Alexandria Lettman, Bustle’s astrology columnist, here are my ​​suggestions on how to honor both your birth chart and your closet. Be sure to check your sun and Venus signs!

Life should be passionate and exciting outside of work, so make sure your off-duty wardrobe reflects that.

Sometimes, it helps to go back to the basics. Realign your closet with your vibe, starting with lingerie.

Playfulness usually comes naturally, but things have been tense lately. Keep it cheery with some fun pieces.

When the romance gets rocky, remind your partner of the jewel you are — literally. Bonus points if it's your birthstone.

It's even more important to put your own needs first this week. Stand your ground in a bold new pair of shoes.

Rigidity is so not the vibe this week, even thought I know you love a routine. It's time to get zen with cozy loungewear.

You basically have influencer DNA. Since people always come to you for outfit inspo, wow them with unique finds.

It's one thing to aspire toward a quiet luxury vibe, and it's another thing to actually go for it. Manifest abundance while you shop.

Make sure you celebrate what you've achieved before you start on the next goal. Treat yourself to that wish list item.

Things are really moving quickly at work, so up the ante with a powerful new look. People will notice.

When it feels hard to invest in a new piece, imagine that you're buying it for a treasured friend — that just happens to be you.

Go thrifting with someone who has lived through decades of trend cycles. Their insight can help you choose what really resonates.