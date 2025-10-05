Here's Your Horoscope For Sunday, October 5

The moon continues its journey through sensitive and spiritual Pisces today, making this a feelings-first type of Sunday. Thanks to a lunar clash with romantic planet Venus in the early morning, you might find that you have no choice but to address some relationship issues as you begin your day, whether that’s with a friend or a lover. Do your best to share your needs openly, let go of whatever’s weighing you down, and maintain empathy for what others are going through, too.

If things feel tense early in the day, don’t fret, as a lucky connection to Jupiter a few hours later sprinkles some good vibes, helping everyone soften their hearts and see past the drama. The evening, however, is best spent flying solo, processing the events of the weekend or doing some low-stakes self-care activities ahead of tomorrow’s full moon. Your future self will thank you for this calm before the storm.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Yes, you’re a human Energizer bunny — but even their batteries need charging once in a while. There will always be something on your to-do list, but that doesn’t mean you need to do it now.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Everybody’s different, so it’s easy to turn the other cheek when people do things you don’t agree with — but where’s the line? You may need to explore your boundaries today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) A reality check at work could force you to step up your game, but consider this a blessing in disguise. Now you have a chance to show how competent and creative you are when it comes to problem-solving.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) If you really want to master a new skill or habit, you’ve got to put in the time and have the discipline. Don’t be intimidated about starting at the bottom — the time will pass anyway, so may as well make it count.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Setting limits with people is hard, but it’s got to be done — and when it comes to your own emotional safe zone, you’ve got to be the one to enforce them. Remind yourself that boundaries are an act of love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) To commit or not to commit? You have the chance to bring a relationship in your life to a new level of closeness today, but only do it if you know you’re ready for the next chapter.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) It’s time to buckle down and get productive. You have all the resources you need to slay your to-do list, so set yourself up for a week of success.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Your creativity is like an endless well, but if you don’t have the right tools to pump it, how can you make use of all that water? Give yourself some dedicated channels through which your inspiration can flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Your living space should be a place where you can relax, so if something’s getting in the way of that, it’s important to speak up. Set boundaries around your private time and protect your peace.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) It’s not always easy to tell people what you’re really thinking, but it’s almost always worth the try. What would happen if you were honest with the people you love?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Reel in your spending today and give yourself a chance to check in on your finances before you make another splurge. A little bit of fiscal responsibility will bring you peace.