Here’s Your Horoscope For Tuesday, July 16

Today’s fired-up cosmic energy prolongs this week’s tensions. An encouraging alignment of the passionate Scorpio moon and the sensitive Cancer sun deepens your desire for emotional intimacy. Strengthen your connections by lowering your walls and expressing your true feelings.

Frustration and discomfort take hold when the moon moves into the firing line of reactive Mars and turbulent Uranus. You could find yourself easily provoked by unexpected changes beyond your control. Your inflexibility will exacerbate your struggles; let go and move on.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Any changes to your income are causing you to think of the worst-case scenario. Don’t get swept up in negative stories, Aries. Use your brain power to problem solve.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your partner may not know the best way to support you if they haven’t experienced what you are going through. Teach them how to be there for you in times of need.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Your routine will be disturbed by frustrating inconveniences. If your reactions are overdramatic, there may be something deeper upsetting you. Don’t deny your feelings.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Challenging dynamics in your social life are stifling your joy. Don’t lose faith; solutions will emerge when the time is right. For now, lean on your loved ones for emotional support.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) Other people’s perception of you does not determine who you are. Avoid internalizing external opinions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Don’t be too quick to react when you hear an opinion you disagree with. You cannot control the way others understand the world.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Resurfacing feelings are drawing you back to your past. Be careful of how you talk about yourself when you feel moody or sensitive. Don’t be your own worst enemy.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Dramatic adjustments in your relationships create confusion around what you want in life. Take your time to explore how you’re feeling independently.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Harsh changes are impacting your work and livelihood. But what seems chaotic and uncertain now may offer the purpose, clarity, and direction you’ve been seeking. Try not to let fear overcome you through this transition.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Sudden and undesirable developments in your romantic life may strip away some of your optimism. Keep your faith strong and don’t stop believing in love — you’ve come too far.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) Tensions are building at home, forcing you to adjust to a new dynamic. Don’t let today’s worries darken your vision of the future. Surround yourself with positive people who will uplift you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) Longing to be elsewhere won’t resolve the destabilizing changes unfolding in your environment. Don’t look for an escape route, Pisces. Be present and develop your mental resilience.