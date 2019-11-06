Can’t get enough conversation on the topic of sex, love, and dating? Luckily, there are a number of great podcasts dedicated to matters of the heart (and loins). Talking to friends about crushes and hookups is loads of fun, of course, but sometimes you need a little expert advice to help you get over a breakup or navigate a relationship conflict or get started with BDSM. Or, maybe you’d rather hear about the dating problems of people you don’t know for a change.

Here’s a list of 10 of the best dating podcasts, whether you’re in the mood for analysis into the psychology of why people ghost, relatable rants about how hard dating is, tips on sending better nudes, or heartfelt conversations about how to be a better partner.

1 U Up? If you're interested in taking a deep dive into modern dating culture, U Up? is a great choice. The podcast features Betches co-founder Jordana Abraham and comedian Jared Freid as they discuss everything from navigating dating apps to confronting bad texters. The show is lighthearted and funny but genuinely does its best to bring to light all of the oddities of dating today.

2 Savage Lovecast Savage Lovecast, a call-in advice podcast on air since 2006, has a little something for everyone. Host Dan Savage draws on his own experiences as a queer man — and his expertise from decades of writing the sex column Savage Love — to provide LGBTQ perspective and frank yet compassionate sex and dating tips for any listener in need of guidance.

3 Why Won’t You Date Me? With Nicole Byer Comedian and Nailed It! host Nicole Byer anchors this refreshing and entertaining show, Why Won’t You Date Me? about looking for love and simply not finding it, even if you, like her, are “smart, [have] a fat ass, and love giving blow jobs.” Single listeners will relate to Byer’s honest perspective and appreciate how she diffuses dating angst with humor, all while enjoying her sharp and wry guests from the comedy world, like Bowen Yang and Aparna Nancherla.

4 Help! I Suck At Dating The Bachelor enthusiasts should take a seat for this one. Show alums Dean Unglert, Vanessa Grimaldi, and Jared Haibon join together on Help! I Suck at Dating to help each other figure out how to be better romantic partners. The three co-hosts talk to relationship experts, psychics, and other celebrities to hear their approach to various dating situations. Listeners will definitely take away some helpful tips and wisdom from different perspectives.

5 Girls Gotta Eat Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine host Girls Gotta Eat, a comedy podcast that digs into dating and sex issues of today, like tips for sending better nudes or how to steer clear of a narcissist. The fun and relatable hosts gab like good friends about their own dating and sex experiences, and also bring in experts who weigh in on issues at the intersection of mental health and relationships. The listening experience is casual and engaging, but you can also expect to learn a lot.

6 DTR DTR is all about maneuvering the digital dating world. The podcast features everything tech-and-sex related you could think of: from ghosting to pick-up lines on profile pictures. Also known as the "official Tinder podcast," DTR is super interactive and sometimes even sets listeners up on dates with each other.

7 Call Your Girlfriend Do you have a long-distance bestie that you turn to whenever you have love problems? Yeah, me too. Call Your Girlfriend understands. Hosts Aminatou Sow and Ann Friedman call each other every week to talk about anything and everything, including women demanding their rightful dues when it comes to their relationship. Listening, you’ll feel like your own besties are talking you through a rough breakup and reminding you that you deserve better.

8 Deeper Dating If you're looking for a more holistic and research-based method to finding love and handling relationships, Deeper Dating is all that and so much more. The show is hosted by author and psychotherapist Ken Page, LCSW, who uses research and practical advice to navigate intimacy and spirituality. The podcast doesn't just focus on finding love; it explores healthy ways to keep it, including reassessing a person's own actions within a relationship.

9 Where Should We Begin? You can learn a lot about yourself and how you date by listening to other couples talk about their problems, which is the exact premise of the podcast Where Should We Begin? Each episode allows you to sit in on a couple's therapy session hosted by psychotherapist Esther Perel. You’ll learn vicariously through the couples as they work through their issues with Perel’s expert guidance, and in turn, you’ll find yourself looking inward, questioning what you value in a relationship and how you can be a better partner, too.

10 Kinda Dating Kinda Dating examines today’s confusing dating culture and explores why so many people have commitment issues. The show's host, Natasha Chandel, brings on celebrities and other fun guests to talk about common self-destructive habits in dating. Although the show is lighthearted and funny, it also makes you examine your own issues, and what might be hindering you from healthier relationships.