These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Always Glowing Up

Some people seem to have truly mastered the art of transformation. Every time you see them, they’ve chopped their hair, kickstarted a new career, or had some sort of major epiphany about dating. They always seem to be growing, changing, moving, or learning something new, and it honestly makes them inspiring to be around.

While anyone can go through a transformation, it seems like a way of life for certain zodiac signs. For some, the transformation happens slowly and naturally over time. They’re constantly taking in new info, fresh POVs, and collecting hobbies and interests. Give them a month and they’ll soon seem like a brand-new person.

Other members of the zodiac transform on purpose to keep life interesting. They’ll travel abroad, seek out unique experiences, and add it all to their personality as they go. They’re like a tapestry of everyone they’ve ever met and every place they’ve ever been, and it’s all thanks to their curiosity.

The ability and the desire to transform are often linked to a sign’s ruling planet, as well as the personality traits that frame how they see the world. Keep reading below for three zodiac signs who go through the biggest transformations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Berk Ucak/E+/Getty Images

Scorpio is quite literally the sign of rebirth, which means they know a thing or two about transformation. Ruled by Pluto, the planet of renewal and self-reflection, and Mars, the planet of passion and energy, it can feel like Scorpios don’t get any downtime when it comes to growing and changing.

It doesn’t matter if they’re driving to work or falling asleep at night — their mind is constantly assessing the areas of their life that need to change. It’s why they’ll chop off their hair or break up with a partner they’ve been with for years, sometimes seemingly out of the blue. Once they decide that something needs to go, they’ll cut ties and move on.

A Scorpio’s ability to change stems from this water sign's energy and strong intuition, as well as its self-protective nature. They aren’t going to stick around in a situation that no longer serves them or get stuck in a mindset that’s dragging them down. They’re the queens of transformation, especially after going through a tough experience. Some Scorpios like to go through the wringer because it gives them an excuse to build back better.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

ljubaphoto/E+/Getty Images

Ruled by Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, people with Sagittarius placements in their birth chart are constantly doing the most — including transforming themselves. While this fiery sign is known for their love of travel, they also like to explore their own backyard by getting to know new people, trying restaurants, and signing up for random classes.

It seems like they always have a new interest, hobby, or something fun to talk about it, and they expertly pluck bits and pieces from all of their experiences and make them part of their personality. Sagittarians have a lust for life and a spiritual side that helps them dig deep to see what they like about themselves — and what they don’t like. They aren’t afraid to drop a bad habit or go to therapy to unlock a new way of thinking.

If they fall into a predictable routine, it won’t be long before a Sagittarius shakes things up in a big way. That’s when they’ll dramatically shift their career path or move to a new city. Their goal? To see what it would feel like to live a completely different life.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Pisces who isn’t on a path of self-discovery. This intuitive, spiritual water sign loves to dig through their mind by meditating, journaling, and sitting quietly in coffee shops with a contemplative look on their face.

When they aren’t in a yoga class inhaling and exhaling, they’re often reading books about enlightenment or the art of letting go. While other signs might shy away from major changes or big feelings, Pisces navigates it all with a sense of excitement. They want to unpack how they feel and open up their mind to new ways of thinking.

People with Pisces placements will continue to transform throughout their lives. If you knew them 10 years ago, there’s no way you know them now. That past version of themselves is long gone, and they’ll continue to change in the future.