Fun & Easy Ways To Get Out Of House, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Sometimes you’ll be in the mood to stay in on a Friday night, partake in a few low-energy hobbies, and rot on the couch. Other times? The desire to get out of the house will be strong. You’ll feel the itch to go somewhere ASAP — but that doesn’t mean you’ll automatically have a destination in mind.

To make it easier, consider your zodiac sign. If your sign appreciates adventure, then forget about a slow day at the library or a chill afternoon in a coffee shop and instead opt for a bike ride, a tour around your town, or a hike. If your sign loves to connect with others, start looking for classes or get yourself to a busy park.

Don’t overthink it. On TikTok, the beautiful tradition of running errands with friends is making a comeback, and it’s a reminder that the simplest things are often the most fun. In other words? There’s no need to buy concert tickets or plan a whole outing. Simply put on your shoes, grab your water bottle, and go.

Keep reading below for the fun, easy way to get out of the house, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21-April 19) skynesher/E+/Getty Images Try A Free Workout Class Have a case of cabin fever? Peruse a site like Groupon or ClassPass for free and budget-friendly workout classes, then sign up and go. As a fiery, action-oriented Aries, it’ll feel good to break a sweat. There’s also no shortage of classes to try. One day it could be yoga. The next, boxing or barre. And after that, a free trial at your local gym. Make it your mission to try everything within a 5-mile radius.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Svetlana Repnitskaya/Moment/Getty Images Go Window Shopping If you don’t feel like spending money but still want to get out of the house, grab a friend, your mom, or just yourself and go window shopping. Pick a cute street or walk to a quaint part of town and peek in at some window displays. As a Venus-ruled Taurus, you’re a big fan of pretty things, especially if they have a hint of luxury.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) andreswd/E+/Getty Images Run Errands With Friends Chatty, fun-loving Geminis can turn anything into a good time, including running errands. The next time you’re feeling bored at home, call up your bestie and see if they’d like to run errands. Make a return at Target, stop by the bank, grab your prescription at the pharmacy — and then hit up the drive-thru for a coffee. If you don’t have any errands, ask your BFF if you can tag along for theirs. Who knows? It might turn into a tradition.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Fotografía de eLuVe/Moment/Getty Images People-Watch In The Park Since sensitive, friendly Cancers like to connect with others, it’ll feel right to pull up a park bench and be amongst the public. If you want, you can chat with passersby or make up stories about them in your head, but this is also the perfect place to sit and decompress after you’ve been inside too many days in a row. Bring a snack or a coffee and stay for as long as you like.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) xavierarnau/E+/Getty Images Tour Your Town Leos are another fire sign that likes to be up and moving, so why not go on an adventure? Take a friend with you or venture out on your own and try to see as many local hot spots and historic attractions as possible. Grab lunch in a cute cafe and remember to take plenty of selfies. As a sun-ruled sign who loves attention, you’ll want to have something to post on social media.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Eleganza/E+/Getty Images Get A Treat At The Grocery Store As a grounded, earthy Virgo, you tend to appreciate the simple things in life, and that includes all the interesting foods and snacks at your local grocery store. You could easily make an entire afternoon out of reading labels, sampling cheese, and smelling hand lotions, especially if it’s at a store you’ve never been to before.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Take An Art Class Look up “free art classes” in your area and see what comes up. You’d be surprised, there might be a knitting circle offering lessons or a drop-in painting night at an art studio. As a Venus-ruled Libra who loves beauty and community, you’ll appreciate creating — and seeing what others create. Bonus points if you make new friends, which is one of your favorite things to do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images Visit The Library Pluto-ruled Scorpios, known for their love of transformation, will feel right at home amongst the stacks of books in a library. This will be the perfect destination when you’re in the mood to dabble in all your various interests, whether it’s philosophy, history, or photography — while also getting a little quiet time. If you’re feeling social, bring a friend and pick out books for one another.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images Rent A Bike Adventurous Sagittarians need forward momentum and a sense of freedom to feel good, which is why you’ll have so much fun on a rental bike, especially if it’s been days since you got up from your desk or left the house. Download a rental app, unlock a bike, and you’ll be set for a day of pedaling around your city. Pick out a few destinations — a cute coffee shop? a historic building? — or just see where the wind takes you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images Go For A Swing Saturn-ruled earth signs tend to take themselves pretty seriously, but that’s exactly why you need to do something silly when you leave the house, like swinging on a swing set at your local park. It might go against your DNA as a mature, responsible, Capricorn, but once you let loose you’ll realize how refreshing it can be. Another option would be to hit a tennis ball against a wall or shoot hoops. Try anything to get you back in touch with your inner child.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) SolStock/E+/Getty Images Go For A Hike Pick an overlook, a trail through a park, or a new part of town and go for a hike. As a forward-thinking Aquarius, it’ll be refreshing to step away from screens for a couple of hours and get back in touch with nature. You can quite literally “touch grass” while you’re there, which might feel necessary if you’ve been stressed or overwhelmed. Bring a friend or two if you’d like, or go at it alone and let your mind wander.