You have to admire the people who fully embrace each new season of the year. Instead of letting the months slip by, they make the most of them by leaning into traditions and holidays — and having as much fun as possible.

These are the folks who put out pumpkin decorations in August, who throw the best Halloween parties, and who never let a winter go by without making at least one snowman. When it comes to astrology, certain zodiac signs are obsessed with seasons because they love the tradition of it all.

For these members of the zodiac, it won’t feel like fall until they’ve sipped a pumpkin spice latte. Going to a coffee shop and ordering a seasonal drink — oh, and a seasonal donut — almost feels like a ritual for them. It marks the passage of time and helps them welcome a new phase of the year.

For other signs, their seasonal obsession stems from nostalgia. They like to keep their traditions going, whether that means hosting an annual Thanksgiving dinner or visiting the same beach every summer. Their year won’t feel complete until they’ve checked each item off their bucket list.

Of course, other signs embrace the changing of the seasons because it’s the perfect excuse to party. They love holidays, decor, and themed get-togethers and will fully indulge in every one. Here are the three zodiac signs that embrace each season the most.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Anyone with Taurus placements will always be ahead of the curve when it comes to celebrating a new season. The moment they detect a chill in the air, out comes their pumpkin decor. At the first sign of spring, they throw open their windows and fill their home with flowers to welcome a new era.

As a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Tauruses are also obsessed with embracing the romance that each season brings. It’s why they have 10 Tupperware containers filled with decorations, from sparkling holiday lights to spooky Halloween ghosts — and everything in between. They’re also fans of themed dates, fresh seasonal wardrobes, and holiday movies.

While their favorite way to celebrate is by decorating their home, they also embrace the rhythm of each season. Think about slowing down in the winter and packing their calendars full in the summer. As an earth sign that loves ritual, they would feel empty and lost without their yearly traditions.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

milan2099/E+/Getty Images

Cancers have strong emotional ties to each season, and it explains why they always want to embrace them with as much celebratory energy as possible. In the fall, they won’t be able to rest until they’ve picked a pumpkin or made an apple pie. In the summer, they need to cannonball into a pool. If they don’t, they actually might cry.

Thanks to their Moon ruler, Cancers are very tied to tradition, too. They remember all the ways their family celebrated the seasons when they were a kid, like eating popsicles on the porch in summer or sledding down a hill in the winter. As an adult, they’ll look for ways to recreate the same feeling.

Seasonal changes are also very grounding for Cancers, who appreciate how each new period marks the passage of time. Catch them outside celebrating the summer solstice or acknowledging the changing of the leaves. Instead of letting the year go by in a blur, they’ll look for ways to slow down and revel in winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Igor Suka/E+/Getty Images

As a new season approaches, the Libras of the world can be found scheming and dreaming about all the parties they’re about to throw. They’re the first to send out Halloween party invitations and are the most excited about summer bucket lists. They want to make sure they enjoy themselves to the max.

While other signs might get busy and let a season slip by without a single celebration, a Libra is always going to squeeze every last drop of fun out of a season. It’s why they celebrate each holiday, whether it’s Valentine’s Day or the 4th of July. This is their fun-loving air sign energy on full display.

Libra is another Venus-ruled sign, which means they have an eye for aesthetics. They truly appreciate the beauty that comes with the changing of the seasons, whether it’s the first crisp day of fall or the first snow of December. This is one sign that will be outside appreciating it all.