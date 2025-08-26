These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Most Romantic Fall

There’s something inherently romantic about the fall. It can feel impossible to crunch through colorful leaves or visit a farmer’s market without wishing you had somebody by your side, especially when it becomes what’s colloquially known as “cuffing season.” As the weather gets colder, you may feel the need to have someone to snuggle.

While anyone can go on dates to the pumpkin patch, this fall is looking particularly romantic for a select few zodiac signs. According to Adama Sesay, a professional astrologer and author at LilithAstrology, it has a lot to do with the planetary transits happening in the sky and how they can bring you luck in love.

“In astrology, transits describe how the current positions of the planets interact with your birth chart,” she tells Bustle. “Each planet brings a unique energy, and when that energy touches certain areas of your chart, it can stir specific themes in your life.”

When it comes to love and romance, the movement of Venus is key. The planet of love rules over Taurus and Libra, and the 5th and 7th houses of romance, pleasure, and partnership. “That’s why Taurus season often feels like ‘spring fever’ while Libra season is linked to ‘cuffing season,” she says. “When Venus is moving through either of these signs, its influence on relationships is especially strong, sparking new connections or deepening existing bonds.”

To embrace this romantic energy, Sesay recommends going on more dates, putting yourself out there, being more social, and connecting with others as a way to make the most of the season. Here, the four zodiac signs who are going to have a particularly romantic fall.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

LJM Photo / Design Pics/Design Pics/Getty Images

Aries, you’re set to have quite a few apple-picking dates this season, so get ready for flings, first kisses, and maybe even lasting love. “With Libra ruling your relationship house, you’ll feel the pull of romance strongly during Libra season,” Sesay says, which starts on Oct. 22.

In the meantime, you can get yourself ready by swiping on apps and socializing — even more often than usual. As an outgoing fire sign, you have no trouble at all when it comes to talking to new people. Instead of lying low or embracing the coziness of fall at home, get out there and see who you can meet.

“When Venus moves into Libra in mid-October, romance may blossom,” she adds, and this is true if you’re looking for love or already in a relationship. “Expect a season of connection and attraction.”

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Janina Steinmetz/DigitalVision/Getty Images

“This fall promises fresh sparks for Gemini,” says Sesay. Whether you’re busy swiping on apps or have been with your partner for ages, you’ll catch yourself cozying up to someone cute as soon as the weather turns cool.

It’ll also seem like you’re turning heads wherever you go. “Venus will form a supportive connection with your Sun, boosting your allure and opening doors in love,” she says. Expect an influx of matches and maybe even a few in-person encounters that make you feel like a main character in a movie. For inspo, rewatch “You’ve Got Mail.”

“On top of that, Uranus will bring surprises and breakthroughs, sometimes in the form of meeting someone completely outside your ‘type,’” says Sesay. “Romance and love could arrive suddenly and change your path in exciting ways.”

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Ivan Pantic/E+/Getty Images

Libras can expect even more attention than usual this autumn. According to Sesay, you’re naturally focused on relationships and love during your season. “This fall will be no exception, especially mid-October when the goddess of love, Venus, moves into her home sign of Libra,” she says.

While there’s a good chance someone will approach you on their own — maybe a cute barista slides you their number — you can up your chances of finding love by going to parties, socializing at the farmer’s market, and being extra flirty when you go to the coffee shop. This could also be your cue to throw yourself a giant birthday bash. Be bold and invite your crush.

As an air sign, you have what it takes to chat people up, so lean into that starting right now. Show off your amazing personality this season, and everyone will be drawn to you like moths to a flame.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Nikola Stojadinovic/E+/Getty Images

“For Aquarius, the stars align beautifully [this season],” says Sesay. “Transiting Venus in Libra will create harmonious aspects with both your natal Sun and transiting Pluto in Aquarius, fueling romance, intimacy, and even sexual magnetism.”

You and your partner will be drawn to each other like never before, so much so that you might need to book a romantic getaway that focuses on lots of alone time. Put effort into your connection and remember why you fell in love in the first place.

If it’s been a minute since you went on a date, this could be your sign to agree to one simple drink. “This fall, you may find yourself attracting deeper connections and enjoying a renewed sense of passion in your love life,” says Sesay. There’s a good chance the first date will be 100% worth it and lead to something more.

Source:

Adama Sesay, professional astrologer, author at LilithAstrology