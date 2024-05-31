You know that feeling when you get to the nail salon, and although you have plenty of time to pick out your color or vibe, you feel pressured to make a decision and wind up with something you can’t wait to take off? I do, for sure — and I can’t be the only one, right?

Whether or not you fall into the same category as yours truly, finding manicure inspo can still be a bit of an overwhelming task, which is why French tip nails are an easy pick for many.

Classic white-tipped French nails have been a mani mainstay since the ’90s, and the timeless style has recently come back as a major 2024 trend—but with a modern twist.

For one, the girlies are *obsessed* with all things chrome, often picking a mirrored finish for their French tips or a softly chromatic glazed finish atop the entire nail. What’s more, 3D details and animal print tips are all having their main character moment in the French manicure world.

Just like Frenchies, almond-shaped nails are also a forever favorite that have recently returned to the trend circuit. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, and Sabrina Carpenter are ride-or-die fans, and you’d better believe that the nail-art lovers on TikTok will be following their lead this summer.

In need of some inspiration for your next almond-shaped set of Frenchies? Scroll to see 12 nail art ideas you’ll love.

Prettiest Pearl Adornments @villahermosa_n.b If you love timelessly chic white-tipped French manicures, try adding a few pretty pearls for a set that’s both elegant and fun.

Minimal Zebra Print Details @samrosenails Move over, leopard print — effortlessly cool zebra print is currently on the rise, and the animal’s fine line details are sure to make a statement on your nails.

3D Neutral Skittle Tips @v.nailedit_ These neutral “Skittle” Frenchies (meaning that they’re different on every nail) are made all the more unique by the clear 3D texture painted on every single tip.

Cherry Red Illusion French Tips @brushedbyb_ Use two shades of complementary cherry red nail polish—one a few steps darker than the other—to create stunning Frenchies that look like an optical illusion.

Strawberry Glazed Donut Frenchies @setsbysenia Make the beloved “glazed donut” manicure trend all your own by painting a glazed top coat over coquettish, pastel pink tips. Strawberry ice cream nails, anyone?

Beautifully Bejeweled Edges @sansungnails Turn up the sparkle on your next almond-shaped French mani with these beautifully bedazzled tips that look like itty bitty works of art.

Glittering Gold Outlines @bronzesalon.bh Keep your next almond-shaped French mani ultra minimal (yet still luxurious) with these “invisible” outlines painted in a glittering gold shade.

Retro Heart-Shaped Nail Art @kimkimnails Not quite half-moon nails and not quite classic French tips, these heart-shaped details in Marilyn Monroe’s signature red polish shade give major retro romantic vibes.

Green Chevron V-Tips @amyle.nails If you like the look of V-tip Frenchies painted on an almond nail shape, try adding a bit of color with a gradient of green lines in the shape of a chevron.

Bedazzled Micro Cherries @disseynails In your “cherry girl” era? Adorn your next French set with the cutest fruit-inspired art by using red rhinestones in lieu of polish to craft your design.

Elegant Abstract Swirls @taminailartist If you’re typically a manicure minimalist who’s looking to try something new, swap your perfectly-aligned classic white tips for some abstract swirls instead.

Monochromatic Cow Print @nailsbyyagal The coastal cowgirl aesthetic is still very much a trend on TikTok and beyond, making these understated cow print nails very much of the moment.