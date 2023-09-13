When you think about it, the way you approach your beauty routine has a lot to do with your zodiac sign, and that definitely applies to the beauty tools you like to use — or the ones that you’re hoping to add to your collection.

According to Stina Garbis, a professional astrologer, each zodiac sign comes at their beauty routine with a different amount of energy. For example, the fire and air signs tend to be more intense and focused on results. These are the folks who always have their eyes on the latest and greatest devices, like microcurrent wands and Dyson Airwraps, that not only feel fancy to use, but also provide instant gratification. Their goal? To leave the house looking as snatched as possible.

Meanwhile, you have the more relaxed water and earth signs who — if they even have a routine — will be drawn to easy-to-use, low-maintenance beauty tools like jade rollers and silk pillowcases that pretty much do the work for them. Picture it: a Taurus snoozing on the couch with an LED acne-fighting face mask. These signs appreciate noticeable results, but they’re also in it for a relaxing experience.

Keep scrolling for the best beauty tool for each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Facial Sculpting Wand Shani Darden $399 See On Shani Darden Aries, as a fire sign ruled by Mars, you crave action and results, says Garbis. It’s why you’re so drawn to vibrating face tools, like this one from Shani Darden. As you move this small wand across your face, the gentle vibration works to mimic the effects of a facial massage so you’ll look relaxed and refreshed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Skin Gym Wrinklit LED Mask Ulta $99 See On Ulta Taurus, you’re an earth sign ruled by Venus, which means you care a lot about beauty, even if you don’t want to invest too much energy into your own routine. “That’s why Taurus would like an LED face mask to get a fancy treatment without having to go to the spa,” Garbis says. The LED light therapy works to boost collagen production for a healthier glow, all while being gentle on the skin.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) NuFace Mini Starter Kit Dermstore $220 See On Dermstore If anyone’s going to enjoy a microcurrent device, it’s Gemini, says Garbis. High-tech tools like the NuFace are not only new and exciting to use, but they also give noticeable results, and that’s right up your alley. Using a gentle electric current, the NuFace helps tone and contour facial muscles so you look more sculpted. It gives instant results as well as cumulative ones as time goes on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Herbivore Jade De-Puffing Jade Roller $32 See On Sephora No one enjoys the tranquility of a jade rolling sesh quite like Cancer. “This is not a super expensive tool, but it’s very effective and relaxing,” Garbis says, adding that these are two things that speak directly to your water sign’s sensibilities. Jade rollers help support lymphatic drainage by gently massaging your face. The result? Less puffiness and fewer fine lines — with nothing more than a simple roll.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) BondiBoost Wave Wand 3 Barrel Hair Waver Sephora $57.99 See On Sephora Leo, as a fire sign, you love beauty tools that give you big, noticeable results. According to Garbis, you’re also a big fan of trends and thus always down to try new things. That’s why she recommends a multi-barrel hair curler to roll all of your favorite things into one. This curler from BondiBoost has three wands that clamp around your strands to create frizz-free, beachy waves. It works on coily, curly, wavy, and straight hair, and would make for the perfect addition to your already OTT beauty routine.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Gackoko Blachead Remover Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Virgo, you know you’d love nothing more than to inspect the results of a pore vacuum. “This earth sign loves getting their face uber-clean, and may even get off on the reward of seeing the sebum that’s been sucked out of their face,” Garbis says. Pore vacuums work by removing blackheads and gunk from your skin to create a clean surface — and the results are so satisfying.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Zimasilk Silk Pillowcase Amazon $20.39 See On Amazon As an air sign ruled by Venus, Libra, you are naturally drawn to all things beautiful and aesthetic in life, and that’s something you apply to your beauty routine. According to Garbis, you’d love a silk pillowcase not only for the way it looks and feels, but also for its many beauty-boosting effects. They work to protect your hair from friction and prevent breakage while you snooze. The smooth material also keeps your skin happy by preventing indentions that can occur on stiffer cotton sheets.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Kitsch Micro Derma Roller Ulta $14 See On Ulta Scorpio, you’re an introspective water sign that likes to dive deep into the mysteries of life, and you want your beauty tools to do the same. According to Garbis, you’ll be into dermarollers due to the way they help improve your skin below the surface. (There’s a metaphor in there somewhere.) This one from Kitsch has lots of tiny spikes that penetrate into your skin and scalp to refresh your complexion and improve hair growth. Dermarolling also helps boost the absorption of oils, serums, and moisturizers, so you’ll quite literally glow from within.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Luxe Solutions by Ion Cordless Flat Iron Sally Beauty $89.99 See On Sally Beauty As a fire sign who’s always on the go, Sagittarius, Garbis says you’ll be into cordless tools that allow you to bang out your beauty routine wherever you happen to be. This cordless flat iron from Luxe Solutions offers 35 minutes of cord-free styling time so you can straighten your bangs while running to catch a train.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Mount Lai Facial Lifting Tool Sephora $30 See On Sephora According to Garbis, Capricorn is all about a gua sha tool. “This earth sign likes to keep things simple and unfussy, but still wants something that’s effective to keep their face sculpted.” With roots in Traditional Chinese Medicine, gua sha is a tool that you can use every day to de-puff and lift your face.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Dyson Airwrap Dyson $599.99 See On Dyson Aquarius, as an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, Garbis says you’re always down to shell out for the latest and greatest beauty tools, like the Dyson Airwrap. This fancy device called to you the moment it was launched — and you’ve been saving up ever since. The Airwrap, which has been engineered to work with different hair types, uses specialized airflow to curl and wave your hair in both directions while smoothing and drying. You’ll love that it gives you a fab style every time.