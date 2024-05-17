Whether you’re an energetic Aries or a playful Gemini, one of the most fun ways to show off your zodiac sign is with your nails. Not only are there certain trendy nail art designs that match each star sign’s unique vibes (Cancers, you’re missing out if you haven’t tried the glazed donut look; and Libras, don’t shy away from taking “coquette” embellishments out for a spin), but there are also specific nail shapes that might resonate with you, adding another layer of personalized style to your manicure.

“Your sun sign represents your core identity and can influence your general aesthetic preferences,” Michelle Bell, an astrologer and founder of the Cosmic Fusion app, has previously told Bustle. “For example, a Leo might gravitate toward bold, attention-grabbing manicures, while a Virgo may prefer a more clean, classic look.”

In terms of how this translates to the shape of your nails, it depends on the element associated with your sign. Earth signs, like Taureans and Capricorns, will likely opt for a more laidback shape, like the very-on-trend short nails with softly rounded tips. Fire signs, on the other hand, may be more drawn to a shape that’s just as bold as they are, like ultra-sharp stiletto manis.

Whether you deeply relate to your sun sign or perhaps prefer to align your aesthetic with your Venus sign, scroll through to discover the ideal nail shape for every sign in the zodiac.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) @jayjimenezartistry Aries are known to be fearless, and Bell says that their perfect nail shape is a reflection of just that. “Aries individuals are bold and adventurous, often opting for sharp stiletto nails that showcase their dynamic nature,” she says.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) @matejanova Above all else, Taureans appreciate comfort. Because of that truth, they’d likely prefer a very natural nail shape — and stick to it on the regular.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) @clawsxcollxtion Bell says that one sign, in particular, would be drawn to the shape of coffin nails. “Geminis, with their dual nature and love for variety, might enjoy switching up their nail shapes frequently, often opting for trendy and unique styles like coffin-shaped nails,” she says. Embrace that twin energy by opting for a two-tone French mani, and turn up the playfulness by experimenting with different eye-catching polish shades.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) @anouknailedit Cancer signs are represented by the crab, and often, they like to stay within their comfort zones (just like the animal likes to remain in its shell). “Cancer individuals might opt for short, round nails that are practical yet elegant, aligning with their nurturing and homey vibe,” says Bell.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) @verdia.j Leave it to a Leo to choose the most unique nail shape of the bunch. “Leos love to stand out and make a statement,” says Bell. “The dramatic and distinctive shape of angled lipstick nails is perfect for catching the eye and showcasing their bold personality.”

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) @lcroesnails Virgos are very detail-oriented, making a clean “squoval” nail shape perfect for them. “Virgos often prefer short, square nails with soft round edges that look precise, reflecting their polished and orderly style,” says Bell.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) @nailedby.jo Short and square-shaped nails with ultra-crisp edges have a balanced vibe about them, making them a clear choice for Libra signs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) @jayjimenezartistry Scorpios have a tendency to be a bit intense, and their preferred nail shape would undoubtedly match that energy. Long, almond-shaped tips — which are a bit sharper than oval nails but not quite as pointed as stilettos — make the most sense for this water sign.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) @addiisnails Sagittarians are an adventure-seeking fire sign who are unafraid to go bold with their mani. Elongated, square-shaped nails are a match made in heaven for these free spirts, as the extra space allows for some statement-making nail art.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) @kendalkit Capricorns are incredibly practical and hard-working, and their go-to nail shape reflects that energy. They’d likely be most drawn to a shape that won’t get in the way when they’re typing on a computer or taking notes in a board meeting. “Capricorns might opt for a short and simple oval shape that’s timeless and professional,” says Bell.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) @ennysglamroom Flared duck nails are perhaps the most divisive nail shape — which is why the oddball of the zodiac would be most inclined to give it a try. “Aquarians are known for their individuality, innovation, and willingness to stand out from the crowd,” says Bell. “They are often the first to try out avant-garde styles, and their open-minded nature makes them more likely to try something as bold as duck nails.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) @sansungnails Pisces are romantic water signs, and their perfect manicure would embody just that. “Dreamy and artistic Pisces might favor long, oval-shaped nails, which complement their creative and whimsical nature,” says Bell.