2024 was equally the longest and shortest year. (Yes, the end of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Moo Deng’s rise to fame all happened within the last 12 months). Though from start to finish, countless celebrity beauty moments still live rent-free in glam lovers’ minds.

In January, makeup artist Pat McGrath shook everything up with the porcelain doll-like glass skin makeup look she created for the Maison Margiela haute couture show. The Rococo-era pigments and thin brow aesthetic had a chokehold on the beauty world all year: Zendaya rocked a gothic-leaning take on the trend at the Met Gala in May, and Julia Fox sported similar Marie Antoinette-coded glam in December.

Some unexpected hair transformations took place on the red carpet this year, too. Kendall Jenner ditched her signature brunette tresses for a luxe “New York City blonde,” for one. Although the moment only lasted for a couple months, her bold hue dictated winter’s hair color trends all the same. Similarly, Sydney Sweeney said goodbye to her blonde roots for a single night at the Met Gala, arriving on the chic carpeted steps in a jet-black bob that had everyone doing a double take.

And that’s just scratching the surface. In no particular order, take a look back at the most jaw-dropping celebrity red carpet beauty moments from 2024.

1 Zendaya’s Gothic 1920s Mood Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya owns every red carpet she steps on. Her appearance at the Met Gala was further evidence of this: For the first of her two looks, the actor paired a dramatic couture gown with an unexpectedly gothic take on 1920s makeup.

2 Miley Cyrus’ Full-Send Texas Hair ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images In February, Miley Cyrus not only took home her first Grammy, but made a statement with her XXL “Texas hair.” Mega volume continued to trend, and was also spotted on Beyoncé, EmRata, and Kacey Musgraves.

3 Chappell Roan’s Sword-Inspired Nails Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the VMAs, Chappell Roan fully embraced a medieval fantasy with her intricately braided hair, though her dramatic, sword-like nails took centerstage.

4 Kendall Jenner’s Blonde Moment Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kendall Jenner hard launched her (short-lived) blonde era on the final day of New York Fashion Week. She also chopped off quite a few inches, with a mid-length cut that has since gotten shorter.

5 Taylor Swift’s Grunge Glamour Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Taylor Swift ditched her go-to red lips and cat eye at the VMAs for a grunge glam moment that perfectly matched her ’90s-core plaid ’fit. Her full-bodied wavy hair was the icing on the cake.

6 Ayo Edebiri’s Vibrant Pink Blush Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her stunning Barbie pink draped blush, Ayo Edebiri looked like a springtime vision at the Met Gala.

7 Kim Kardashian’s Sultry Flipped Bob Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim Kardashian took one of 2024’s biggest beauty trends — the “flipped bob” — and made it her own in early November by adding a sultry swooped bang that curled above her brows.

8 Charli XCX’s XXL Spiked Updo Aliah Anderson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charli XCX took the Y2K-inspired spiked hair look to new heights with her larger-than-life updo at the Met Gala. The “Apple” singer added intensity by painting her lips a muted burgundy, and left her eyes minimal and bright for a gorgeous contrast.

9 Tyla’s “Sands Of Time” Texture Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Tyla’s conceptual “sands of time” ensemble made her Met Gala debut a best-dressed moment. While the “Water” singer had chic wet hair and beautifully glowing glam, the textured sand details on her skin felt like an avant-garde extension of her structural dress.

10 Julia Fox’s Victorian Glam Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Julia Fox is known to push the boundaries of beauty and fashion. While in London in December, she referenced the Rococo era with her powdered skin, barely-there brows, and pastel blue eyes. Hello, modern Marie Antoinette.

11 Rihanna’s Honey-Hued Natural Coils Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ever the beauty chameleon, Rihanna showed off her healthy, honey-toned coils at her Fenty Hair launch party in June.

12 Sydney Sweeney’s Jet-Black Bob Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney may be known for rocking blonde hair, but she was nearly unrecognizable in a jet-black, shaggy bob with eyelash-skimming bangs at the Met Gala.

13 Kylie Jenner’s Retro Curls @jesushair Kylie Jenner stepped out in Schiaparelli for Paris Fashion Week with her dark brunette hair styled in a deep side part with retro curls. Major serve.