There’s never a dull moment in the world of nail art. Whether you’re scrolling TikTok or Pinterest — or just peeping what your friends have on their fingertips — it won’t be long before you spot yet another mani trend that you’d like to try for yourself.

Of course, when you want to rock a fresh chrome manicure, coffee-inspired design, or 3D set with ribbons and bows, it often requires booking an appointment with your nail artist — especially if the design is extra intricate.

Sometimes a true spa day is in order, but other times you might want to DIY your manicure at home. And that’s when press-ons come in handy.

There are hundreds of cool press-ons to pick from these days, which can be overwhelming. So, to zero in on the ideal color or design for you, tarot card reader Kerry Giannantonio took the personality traits of each zodiac sign into consideration, including ruling planets, elements, and symbols, in order to capture the perfect ~vibe~ of each.

Keep scrolling below for the perfect press-on nail set for your zodiac sign so you know just what to do for your next set.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Olive & June Press-On Nails in Velvet Target $12.29 See on Target As the first and fieriest sign of the zodiac, Aries is known as a passionate initiator and diehard trendsetter, says Giannantonio. It’s why you were all over the red nail theory, and how you saw chromes coming a mile away. To combine your two faves together, Giannantonio suggests a set of shiny red metallic press-ons, like these from Olive & June.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Everything Zen Chillhouse $16 See on Chillhouse Taurus is an earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, pleasure, and the senses, says Giannantonio — and this means you’re drawn to things that feel comfy, cozy, and a little bit luxe. For nails that look good even when you plan on staying home, try this funky print from Chillhouse, which features a cute yin-yang design.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Disco Queen PaintLab Beauty $12.99 See on PaintLab Beauty As an air sign represented by the twins, Gemini is all about chattiness and curiosity, says Giannantonio. It’s why she recommends trying over-the-top designs and mismatched colors that don’t necessarily go together. This set from PaintLab showcases neons and clashing prints on an almond shape that’ll grab all the attention you desire, whether you’re ordering a coffee or dancing with your besties at 2 a.m.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Glamnetic Press-On Nail Kit in Oslo Sephora $15 See on Sephora As a water sign ruled by the moon, Cancer is known to be emotional yet comforting, says Giannantonio, who believes silvery nails will feel just right for you. To get the perfect shine, pop on a set of Glamnetic nails in the color Oslo, an alluring metallic that evokes moonlight on the ocean.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Reusable Pop-On Manicures in Golden Hour Round Static Nails $20 See on Static Nails As a fire sign ruled by the sun, Leo is loud and proud — and you want nails to match. According to Giannantonio, you like to be noticed, so anything with a hint of gold is always going to be up your alley. To lean into your sunny energy, try the Golden Hour Round set from Static Nails — a design with wavy lines, negative space, and a touch of the eye-catching metallic.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Kiss imPRESS Glazed Donut Press-On Manicure in Vanilla Glazed See on Ulta $8.74 See on Ulta As the analytical perfectionist of the zodiac, Giannantonio says Virgo is all about understated polish and clean, simple lines. “There is never a chip on their nails,” she says, which is why you’re drawn to the classic elegance of quiet luxury. Opt for this vanilla glaze set from Impress to add to your collection of clear polishes, chic taupes, and espresso brown hues.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Galentine's Special Bessie Nails $22 See on Bessie Nails As an air sign ruled by Venus, Libra is all about love and beauty, says Giannantonio. To speak to this side of yourself, try cutesy pink nails with heart designs. This pale pink and bright red set from Bessie is extra adorable — and you’ll love it for occasions well beyond Valentine’s Day.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Xpress On-Effects in 100% That Scorpio OPI Nails $15.99 See on OPI “Ruled by Pluto, Scorpio is deep, mysterious, and even dark,” says Giannantonio. Black might be the obvious choice, but she notes that you always love a little twist. The 100% That Scorpio nails from from OPI live up to the name by featuring a violet and teal aura effect that’ll feel all at once mystical and magical.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) To The Stars Impress Design $9.49 See on Impress Design As a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, Sagittarius is all about adventure, luck, and expansion, says Giannantonio. To represent your passion for all things out-there, she recommends a set of star-studded, galaxy-inspired press-ons. Go for space-y colors like purple or navy, or this trendy ombré of pink to purple from Impress Design that features tiny celestial nail art.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Gel Fantasy in Black Cherry KISS USA $8.99 See on KISS USA As a serious Capricorn, you appreciate structure and a zero-fuss lifestyle, but you still want to make a statement when it comes to your nails, says Giannantonio. Add in the fact that you’re an earth sign, and it means you’re drawn to neutral colors, like gray, brown, red, and pink. For a quick mani, try these coffin-shaped press-ons from KISS in a classic and rich scarlet hue.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Handmade Press-Ons in Twinkling Days Glamermaid $14.99 See on Glamermaid Aquarius is the rebel of the zodiac, says Giannantonio, which is why you crave nail art that doesn’t fit in a box. Sure, you appreciate all the trendy designs on TikTok, but you’re officially ready to try something new. To get a totally unique look, try these press-ons from Glamermaid. They have chunky ruby, crystal, and amethyst-colored jewels stacked on a black background — and will definitely stand out.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Magic Press Premium in Blue Glass Dashing Diva $12 See on Dashing Diva Thanks to Pisces’ ruling planet Neptune, you appreciate all things ethereal and ever-changing, says Giannantonio, and that’s why you need a set of holographic nails on your fingertips ASAP. These shiny “glass nails” from Dashing Diva shift and glow in the most eye-catching way. They also have the prettiest pale blue background to match your water sign energy.

Kerry Giannantonio, tarot card reader