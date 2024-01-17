The world of nail art is a space that’s ever-evolving, with buzzy manicures that come and go, though one sentiment remains: short almond nails with *always* be a vibe.

It-Girls Love Short Nails

While there are still countless icons who prefer to rock XXL tips — think notable stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B — the trends have slowly shifted to an adoration for more natural, short-length nails.

Kylie Jenner, for example, has recently traded up her lengthy claws for short manicures, while stars like Margot Robbie have always stayed true to their minimal mani M.O.

Almond-Shaped Obsession

From ultra-sharp stilettos to square-tipped coffin nails, countless nail shapes have had their main character moments in the past. Almond-shaped tips, which are softly rounded with a slightly thinner peak akin to the nutty treat, have remained a tried-and-true classic.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and Sabrina Carpenter are all regularly spotted with almond-shaped nails, proving the shape is a chic go-to.

20 Short Almond Nails

Whether you’re in love with adorable coquette sets or prefer the minimal “old money” mani vibe, keep scrolling for 20 nail art ideas that are perfect for short almond-shaped nails.

1 Classic Tortoiseshell Print @gellygirlnails Take cues from celebrities like Sydney Sweeney and try some caramel-hued tortoiseshell nail art atop short almond-shaped nails.

2 Sweet Strawberries @vanityprojectsmia Tap the ever-popular coquette aesthetic with a statement-making manicure that’s adorned with an adorable strawberry print.

3 Dark Green French Tips @amyle.nails For a classic mani that stands the test of time yet still has an individual flair, try some double-lined Frenchies in a trendy polish color like dark green.

4 Gilded Sequin Outlines @amyle.nails Craving a bit of shimmer on your nails without going over the top with glitter? Glue on some golden sequins that outline each almond-shaped tip.

5 Colorful Two-Tone Nails @nailsbyyagal Incorporate a whole lot of color into your manicure by creating some two-toned Skittle nail art with the boldest polishes in your collection.

6 White Marble With Gold Leaf @safinailstudio Pair some white marble nails with luxurious gold leaf nail cuffs for a set that screams loud luxury.

7 Holographic Stars @nailsbyyagal Neutral, “your nails but better” polish shades are a major green flag. Try adding some holographic star stickers and colorful rhinestones on top for a bit of fun.

8 3D Rose Gold Squiggles @nailqueennadia Paint on some squiggly lines with chrome nail polish for a surprisingly easy-to-recreate mani moment that looks effortlessly chic.

9 Tiny Black Hearts @brushedbyb_ You can still play with nail art while sticking to a minimalist aesthetic. These tiny black hearts on every single nail provide the sweetest pop against a cream-colored base.

10 Coquette Bows @samrosenails If you haven’t heard, the girlies are putting ribbons on *everything* (even food). Tap the feminine trend with some bow details on your nails.

11 Precious Gemstone Nail Art @primping_aint_easy This gemstone-inspired set — which features luxe metallic shades of purple, blue, green, and gold — is sure to bring some zen vibes to your look.

12 Cool Monochromatic French Tips @chelsdonails Whether you choose a trending dark chocolate polish or prefer a hot pink hue, monochromatic French tip nails are truly elegant.

14 Cow Print Tips @anouknailedit Embrace your inner “coastal cowgirl” with a subtle black and white cow print design as French tips.

15 Purple Haze Cat-Eye Nails @jadeandpolished Cat-eye nail designs are having a moment. Try the trend with a royal purple hue that’s totally mesmerizing.

16 Groovy Tie-Dye @nailsbyyagal Feeling like embracing the groovy vibes of the ’70s? Decorate your short almond-shaped nails with a tie dye-inspired design in whatever color palette you’d like.

17 Simple Rhinestone Studs @amyle.nails Yet another mani that looks expensive yet is really easy to nail at home, this luxuriously studded set features rhinestones that beautifully catch the light.

18 Abstract White French Tips @disseynails When in doubt, changing up a timeless white French tip manicure with some abstract lines on a few statement nails is an easy go-to.

19 Rainbow Half Moons @samrosenails Believe it or not, half-moon manicures date back to as early as the 1920s. Embrace the retro trend with a modern twist by adding tiny rainbows in place of the typically blank space.

20 Edgy Ombré Chrome @nailsssbymars These days, there’s hardly a red carpet event without at least a few chrome manicures to fawn over. Embrace the celeb-beloved trend with some ombré nails that feature a chromatic finish.